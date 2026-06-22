While the Schwarzsee Schwinget captivates thousands in Switzerland, blue Sport visits a Swiss wrestling festival in California. “This is just like Switzerland,” says Ruedi from behind the grill stand. And one athlete dreams of a big career in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Sport visits a Swiss wrestling festival in San Diego.

“This is just like Switzerland,” says Ruedi as he flips the sausages at the grill stand. Swiss and U.S. flags are flying; in the center is a ring covered in sawdust, surrounded by open grassy fields and various market stalls.

And a “wrestler” dreams of a big Swiss wrestling career.

It’s wonderful how Swiss wrestling champion Christian Stucki tried to explain the sport during a 2014 trip to New York. He showed a video of the Schwarzsee Schwinget on his cell phone and said, “That’s Swiss wrestling on the Black Sea.”

Here, on a small plot of land in San Diego, there’s no need to explain Switzerland’s national sport to anyone. The San Diego County Swiss Club (founded in 1939 by Swiss immigrants) has been hosting an annual Swiss wrestling festival for 76 years.

As blue Sport enters the small Schwing arena on the grounds of the San Diego Swiss Club, the Swiss national anthem is just beginning to play. Swiss and U.S. flags are flying; in the center is a ring covered in sawdust, surrounded by a large lawn, a big grill, and various market stalls.

The culinary hit among the roughly 250 visitors: bratwurst, cervelats, and potato salad. Ruedi is standing behind the grill. “We have the sausages delivered by a butcher in Los Angeles,” he says in Swiss German with an unmistakable American accent.

Landjäger and Edelweiss Shirts in California

The butcher, Ruedi, and the vast majority of everyone at the Schwingfest in San Diego have Swiss roots. “Both my parents are from Switzerland; they moved to California a long time ago,” says Ruedi. Although he wasn’t born in Switzerland himself, he’s proud of his heritage and keeps the traditions and culture alive. His adult son, standing next to him behind the grill, feels the same way.

Landjäger sausages and Edelweiss shirts are for sale at the booths. There’s also a prize stand. After all, there’s still some wrestling going on—in a ring. First the youngest competitors, then the older ones. Everything is more laid-back than in Switzerland. The referee is barefoot, and the only media on site are a handful of Swiss sports journalists who are in San Diego for the World Cup.

The big favorite to win the festival king title—which comes with a decorated wooden chair—ends up finishing second. Nathan Macleod (28) traveled from Tacoma, Washington, for the festival. He has no Swiss roots, but he does have good friends from Switzerland. To prepare for Swiss wrestling festivals, he trained with the top wrestlers from northeastern Switzerland—Schlegel, Ott, and Räbsamen. The “wrestler” dreams of a Swiss wrestling career: “Hopefully I can fly to Switzerland next year to prepare for the Swiss Federal Wrestling Festival.”

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