After 8512 minutes and 33 games without conceding a goal, Yann Sommer announces his retirement from the Swiss national team. This is how coaches, team-mates and companions react to his departure.
Yann Sommer announces his retirement from the Swiss national team on Instagram on Monday - and is subsequently congratulated from all sides. "A decision like this is extremely tough," says coach Murat Yakin. For an athlete, such a decision is one of the most difficult things there is. Yakin is full of praise for his long-serving goalkeeper: "I can only congratulate Yann on his successful time with the national team. A big thank you to his professionalism and his playing culture".
When asked what made Sommer so special, Yakin said: "The overall picture was just right. He was actually a very quiet and reserved guy, but always fully focused on the pitch. He was not only a role model for fans, but also for his teammates."
On the future of the goalkeeper position in the national team, Yakin says: "With Gregor Kobel, we clearly have the number one. We are in a fortunate situation that we have many other goalkeepers who will support us. In Kobel, we have a worthy successor to Sommer, who will take over the number 1 spot."
Nati colleagues say thank you
Xherdan Shaqiri reacts in his comment under Sommer's post with three crowns and two hearts, Remo Freuler writes in Italian: "Grazie mille per tutto" and Noah Okafor comments: "Legend".
The Nati stars bid farewell to their long-serving number 1 on Instagram in large numbers: "Thank you Pilz," posts Granit Xhaka. Fabian Schär, Fabian Rieder and Haris Seferovic also join the long list of well-wishers. Manuel Akanji wrote in a post: "It was an honor to play with Yann Sommer in the national team. An incredible athlete and an even better person."
Fellow player Beni Huggel also had his say: "Thank you for your commitment and your top performances." Basel's Fabian Frei writes: "You're too good!" German former team-mate Christoph Kramer writes: "The most beautiful, best and hottest Swiss summer ever." And musician Bastian Baker jokes: "Merci King! More time to play guitar now."