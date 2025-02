Marvin Senaya (in blue), seen here in action in a test match with Strasbourg against Sion, will join FC Lausanne-Sport until the end of the season Keystone

FC Lausanne-Sport have found what they were looking for in France to strengthen their defense. Lausanne have signed right-back Marvin Senaya for the rest of the season.

FC Lausanne-Sport have signed French defender Marvin Senaya (24) until the end of the season. The right-back already trained with Lausanne on Thursday. Senaya has played 42 games for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 over the last year and a half.