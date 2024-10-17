Xherdan Shaqiri returned to FC Basel in the summer. In the football talk Heimspiel, Shaq talks about the reasons for the move and his goals with FCB.

Jan Arnet

The 125-time national team player explains that he really wanted to come home so that he could see his friends and family regularly again.

Shaqiri can still feel the euphoria surrounding him several weeks after returning home. "I can also see it in the young players, who listen when I say something." Show more

He played with absolute world stars, won numerous titles at Bayern and Liverpool, including the Bundesliga, the Premier League and twice the Champions League. Xherdan Shaqiri has been back in Switzerland since this summer. Back with his FC Basel.

When the first rumors of Shaq's return surfaced during the European Championship, no one really believed it. But the 125-time national team player actually terminated his lucrative contract with Chicago Fire and thus gave up a lot of money.

In the football talk Heimspiel, Shaqiri reveals why he decided to move to Basel: "When your home club comes knocking, it's special. I wanted to return to my home country. It took a few weeks, but contact was made relatively early on," explains the 33-year-old. When the transfer was finalized, emotions ran high. "My first thought was: now everyone who watched me grow up can come and visit me in the stadium again."

"I want to win titles in Basel"

Since his return, Shaqiri has not always been able to fully convince. Shaqiri makes it clear that he still needs a little time. However, he was aware that it wouldn't be easy in the Super League. "Of course it was a brave move, but I'm also a brave player, I always have been," he says.

He wants to help FC Basel move forward again. "Of course we need some time, but I didn't sign for one year, I signed for three," Shaqiri clarifies. Because he has a clear goal: "I see myself as part of a puzzle to get the club back to where it belongs. To the front. I absolutely want to win titles in these three years. That's my big goal."

He can still feel the euphoria surrounding his return today. Children are still knocking on his door and asking for his autograph. "A different wind has been blowing since I returned to FCB. Not just in the stadium, but also in the city," says Shaqiri. "I can also see it in the young players, who listen when I say something. They also ask me when they need help and I hope I can give them the winning gene."

End of career at FCB - or not?

When asked whether it was always his wish to end his career in Basel, Shaqiri reacts somewhat surprised: "That's not in my head yet. I still feel very good and fresh." Could the journey go even further after three years at FCB? "You never know what will happen in football," says the 33-year-old. "I wanted to come home now, back to Basel, and I'm very happy to be able to see my friends and family every day."

