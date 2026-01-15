  1. Residential Customers
Horrendous start for Arbeloa at Real "A disaster that will go down in history"

15.1.2026 - 09:38

The debut for Real Madrid's new coach is a complete failure. Álvaro Arbeloa takes the blame after the disgraceful cup exit at the hands of a second division team. The Spanish press is shocked.

15.01.2026, 10:24

Álvaro Arbeloa buried his hands in his trouser pockets and stalked across the pitch with his head down. Real Madrid's fresh start with a new coach following the sacking of Xabi Alonso ended in a sporting debacle. The Whites were knocked out of the Spanish Cup in the round of 16 by second-division side Albacete Balompie in an ignominious 3:2 defeat. "A Real that is truly shameful", wrote the sports newspaper "Marca".

Without superstar Kylian Mbappé, the 20-time cup winners disappointed throughout the game and failed to score against the 17th-placed team in the Segunda Division. "A disaster like this, which will go down in history, is really not a good start to a new era," wrote "As".

In a spectacular final phase, Albacete's professional Jefté Betancor (82') gave the underdogs hope of a sensational 2-1 win. First, Gonzalo Garcia equalized for Real (90.+1). Betancor completed his brace in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a shot into the far corner, causing unbridled jubilation - and great frustration for Real.

New coach Arbeloa takes the blame

"At this club, even a draw is bad, a tragedy," said Arbeloa. "If anyone is responsible, it's me. I made the decision for the line-up, how we wanted to play, how we substituted. I can only thank the players for the way they welcomed me."

"What a load of shit"Real star Bellingham rages against media after Alonso exit

As expected, the former Real pro fielded a number of players from the second tier and left out several of his stars such as Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo. Arbeloa had previously been in charge of the Madrid second team.

Alonso had been forced to leave after just over six months with the Whites following too many uninspiring performances by the team and the loss of the Supercopa final against FC Barcelona.

