Spain’s stars are frustrated with their own finishing—and coach de la Fuente remains calm. What’s behind the surprising scoring drought against Cape Verde?

The Spanish media were unsparing after the World Cup opener, while the European champions themselves remain emphatically calm. “If the ball doesn’t go in, it just doesn’t go in,” said national coach Luis de la Fuente after the 0-0 draw against World Cup newcomer Cape Verde. “There were shots, there were chances, and we pushed to decide the game.”

But the World Cup favorites didn’t do that. Aside from a period of pressure toward the end of the first half, during which the Spaniards hit the crossbar once and were denied twice by Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha, there were no real big chances. Spain’s play was too sluggish, characterized more by lateral passes than by bold vertical attacks.

Only a brief threat from Lamine Yamal

“A disaster to start the tournament,” headlined the sports daily “Marca.” Its rival, “AS,” added: “Spain fails in its World Cup opener against Cape Verde. Not even the introduction of Lamine could make up for the poor showing in Atlanta.”

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Oyarzabal sets a negative record Spain’s striker Mikel Oyarzabal set an inglorious record at a World Cup during the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.



According to data provider Opta, the 29-year-old did not touch the ball once in the first 30 minutes of the draw, making him the first player since records began in 1966 to “achieve” this feat.

It wasn’t until midway through the second half that de la Fuente brought on young star Lamine Yamal. However, the FC Barcelona forward, who had been sidelined for a long time with a thigh injury, only briefly caused trouble for Cape Verde’s defense.

Nevertheless, Spain’s play down the wings with Yamal and Nico Williams—who also came on as a substitute—posed a significantly greater threat.

De la Fuente explained the duo’s brief appearance with an eye toward the long World Cup campaign. “We want to give them more playing time gradually,” the 64-year-old explained. “They need to gain confidence and rhythm and be better prepared for the upcoming matches.”

Homework: Finishing drills

A win is a must in the next match against Saudi Arabia on Sunday (6:00 p.m.). “We simply have to get better at finishing,” said midfield strategist Rodri. The Spaniards were surprised by their own lack of threat. Goalkeeper Unai Simon said: “That’s very unusual. I can’t remember the last time we didn’t score. We usually do.”

The mood in the locker room remains good. “Of course, no one expected this result,” Simon admitted. “And we won’t deny the obvious—that we wanted to win the game. But there’s also an opponent. These things happen, especially at a World Cup.”