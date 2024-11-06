Champions League highlights Fabulous save, double crossbar and a spectacular goal that shouldn't have counted

Lucas Chevalier makes it into the highlights of the Champions League evening with his save. IMAGO/Sportpix

There were a number of highlights in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. blue Sport has picked out five of them for you.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nine matches took place in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

blue Sport has picked out five worth seeing.

Among others, Liverpool's opening goal against Bayer Leverkusen is worth seeing. Show more

Goal after mega throw-in

PSV Eindhoven scored in the 16th minute against Girona to make it 1:0 after a loooong throw-in from Tillman. The only catch: it's a bad throw-in. Tillman's toe is in the box. The goal nevertheless counts, a clear mistake. The game should have continued with a throw-in for Girona.

Silky finish from Celtic's Kühn

Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn shoots down his compatriots from Leipzig with Celtic Glasgow. In the 35th minute, the German scored with a silky flick to make it 1:1 and give the Scots a 3:1 victory.

Zagreb hit the crossbar twice

With the score at 4:1, Dinamo Zagreb are still desperate for a fifth goal. But the crossbar has something against it - twice.

Fabulous save from Lille keeper Chevalier

Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier pulls off a save against Juventus Turnin that could have come straight out of a fable. Juve's Vlahovic takes a wonderful shot, but Chevalier somehow claws the ball out of the corner at lightning speed.

Dream assist leads to dream goal

Liverpool are on fire. The Reds demolish Bayern Leverkusen 4:0, with Luis Dias opening the scoring with a dream assist. The goal was preceded by a superb assist from Curtis Jones. A goal worth seeing through and through.