Champions League highlights Fabulous save, double crossbar and a spectacular goal that shouldn't have counted
There were a number of highlights in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. blue Sport has picked out five of them for you.
- Nine matches took place in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
- blue Sport has picked out five worth seeing.
- Among others, Liverpool's opening goal against Bayer Leverkusen is worth seeing.
Goal after mega throw-in
PSV Eindhoven scored in the 16th minute against Girona to make it 1:0 after a loooong throw-in from Tillman. The only catch: it's a bad throw-in. Tillman's toe is in the box. The goal nevertheless counts, a clear mistake. The game should have continued with a throw-in for Girona.
Silky finish from Celtic's Kühn
Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn shoots down his compatriots from Leipzig with Celtic Glasgow. In the 35th minute, the German scored with a silky flick to make it 1:1 and give the Scots a 3:1 victory.
Zagreb hit the crossbar twice
With the score at 4:1, Dinamo Zagreb are still desperate for a fifth goal. But the crossbar has something against it - twice.
Fabulous save from Lille keeper Chevalier
Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier pulls off a save against Juventus Turnin that could have come straight out of a fable. Juve's Vlahovic takes a wonderful shot, but Chevalier somehow claws the ball out of the corner at lightning speed.
Dream assist leads to dream goal
Liverpool are on fire. The Reds demolish Bayern Leverkusen 4:0, with Luis Dias opening the scoring with a dream assist. The goal was preceded by a superb assist from Curtis Jones. A goal worth seeing through and through.