FC Biel, last season's big surprise in the Cup, will once again face final opponents Basel in the first round Keystone

Eleven weeks after the final, Basel and Biel meet again in the Cup. There will also be several cantonal derbies in the first round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the biggest surprise so far in the 100th edition of the competition: last spring, FC Biel was the first team from the third-highest league to reach the cup final. The outsiders did very well in the final, keeping the match balanced for a long time, but were beaten 3:1 after a strong fight.

The Seelanders are also the clear underdogs in the new clash. Several key players, such as final goalscorer Brian Beyer, have left the team, meaning that Biel has had to make a new line-up. In addition, the club from the Promotion League has given up the right to play at home, as an artificial pitch is being laid in the Tissot Arena. Accordingly, double winners Basel will do everything in their home St. Jakob-Park to reduce the tension this time.

Due to the division into regional groups in the draw, several derbies are once again on the agenda. Among others, FC Wettswil-Bonstetten (1st division), which is coached by former international Stephan Lichtsteiner, will face FC Zurich. FC Wohlen (1st division) will host Challenge League side FC Aarau. And FC Breitenrain (Promotion League) will play against Super League newcomers Thun.

The final match will be the duel between Lachen/Altendorf (2nd interregional league) and Grasshoppers on Sunday afternoon. The 2nd round will then be drawn as part of the SRF program "Schweizer Cup - Highlights" (from 19:00).