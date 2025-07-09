In the second European Championship group game, the national team struggles for a long time and only gets going after switching to a four-man defense. Will there be a change of system or will coach Sundhage remain stubborn?

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Under Pia Sundhage, the Swiss national team has usually played with a five-man defense in the past. Against Iceland, the national team coach switched to a back four after an hour - and it paid off.

In the women's national team's football talk show Heimspiel, the advantages of a change of system are discussed. Martina Moser says: "I have the feeling that certain players will come into their own better in their positions."

However, Moser also notes that the back five worked well in the opening game against Norway. "You always have to look at how your opponent is playing," said the former national team player. Show more

For just under an hour, the Swiss offense against Iceland in the second European Championship group game was in the doldrums. Scoring chances? In short supply. After just under an hour, coach Pia Sundhage deviated from her preferred system and switched from a five-man defense to a back four - with success.

"When they switched to a back four, they were more offensive-minded. It got better with Pia Sundhage's changes and they had longer spells of possession. That wasn't so successful at the beginning," SRF expert Martina Moser notes in "Heimspiel bei der Nati". For Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, the question therefore arises: "Why isn't that plan A? I like the Swiss national team better with a back four."

"The back four would be the better system"

Moser agrees. "I like it too. I have the feeling that certain players would come into their own better in their positions. Like Beney, for example, who would then move further forward and be able to operate more offensively." And: "At the moment, with the people we have available and the few defensive players, a back four would be better."

However, the team under Sundhage has only played with a five-man back line in the past. It wasn't until the last European Championship test against the Czech Republic that the national team coach played with a back four. "They probably didn't want to make any major changes at short notice in the run-up to the European Championships," believes Moser. "Pia Sundhage once said she was stubborn. That's why she stuck with it."

"The 5-3-2 was tough against Iceland"

Would it be time for a change of system ahead of the crucial final group game against Finland? "I would say goodbye to the five-man back line and play forward and become more offensive," says Wegmann, "but I don't think that will happen."

"I think they'll start the game as usual. They may change during the game," says Moser. The 5-3-2 also worked well at the start of the opening game against Norway, where they were much higher up the pitch. "Then it was tough against Iceland."

The whole show

Home game as a podcast