Football reacts to Pope Francis' death "A friend of the people and a football connoisseur"

Jan Arnet

22.4.2025

A great football fan leaves the world: Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday.
imago

Pope Francis was a great football fan and supporter of the Argentinian club San Lorenzo. Following his death, numerous clubs have also sent their condolences. Serie A cancels all matches on Easter Monday.

22.04.2025, 06:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Pope Francis, real name Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died on Monday at the age of 88.
  • He had recently been hospitalized for several weeks due to bilateral pneumonia.
  • Pope Francis was also known as a football fan. Accordingly, several clubs expressed their condolences on social media. Lionel Messi also speaks out.
Show more

The world mourns the death of Pope Francis. The head of the Catholic Church passed away on Monday morning at the age of 88. Football has also lost one of its most famous supporters. Francis was a great fan of the Argentinian club San Lorenzo, where the Pope was also a club member.

San Lorenzo condoles on X: "He was always one of us. (...) From Jorge Mario Bergoglio to Francisco, there was one thing that never changed: his love for 'El Ciclón'. (...) Goodbye, thank you and goodbye! We will be together for eternity!"

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter writes: "The Holy Father was not only a friend of the people and an impressive personality. He was also a football connoisseur."

In the photo from 2013: The then FIFA President Sepp Blatter visits Pope Francis.
Keystone

Lionel Messi shares a story on Instagram. In the picture, the Argentinian footballer can be seen with compatriot Pope Francis. "Thank you for making the world a better place. We will miss you very much," Messi wrote.

Numerous European football clubs are also in mourning. "FC Barcelona expresses its condolences on the death of Pope Francis", wrote Barça on X. Real Madrid published a message on its website: "Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to the entire Catholic community on the loss of a historic and universal personality."

The Italian Serie A stops play on Monday. The four matches scheduled for Monday will be postponed to an as yet undetermined date. The top Italian clubs are all commemorating the deceased Pope with posts on X.

No football in Italy on Monday. Serie A postpones matches after death of Pope Francis

The reactions on social media

"Thank you for making the world a better place," wrote Lionel Messi on Instagram.
screenshot/instagram@leomessi
"Rest in peace," wrote former Sion player Mario Balotelli on Instagram.
screenshot/instagram@mb459

