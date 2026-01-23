Will FC St. Gallen be able to celebrate again in the second leg against Benfica Lisbon?

St. Gallen is already riding a wave of euphoria once again. Last year’s cup champion and league runner-up won its first two games of the season, both by a score of 2–1. After Sunday’s must-win match against FC Zurich, the team faces a free-for-all on Thursday evening (9:00 p.m.) at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon—a game in which the team from eastern Switzerland has nothing to lose.

St. Gallen captain Lukas Görtler feels the same way. “I’m really looking forward to this game, in front of maybe 60,000 fans,” he said on the TV channel Blue after the 2-1 win over FCZ, beaming from ear to ear. “This is a highlight for all of us. And yes, we definitely have nothing to lose.” But plenty to gain.

Make it through two more rounds

In the first leg, the Super League team pulled off a surprise 2-1 victory over Benfica; now the Portuguese record champions must respond at home. That won’t be easy, as they haven’t found their rhythm yet because their domestic league hasn’t started.

If they advance, St. Gallen would face Heart of Midlothian, the Scottish league runner-up, in the third—and second-to-last—qualifying round. If they lose, they would most likely face Sheriff Tiraspol, the runner-up in the Moldovan league, in the third round of Conference League qualifying. FCSG must get through two rounds to reach the group stage.

Being able to respond to setbacks

They’re certainly capable of it. Despite the brief turmoil and changes in the ownership structure last spring, the team appears very solid. The departure of star forward Alessandro Vogt to Hoffenheim seems to have been adequately offset by the addition of Andrin Hunziker. In the first two games of the new season, St. Gallen stood out for their ability to bounce back from setbacks—against Benfica after falling behind 1–1, and against FCZ after trailing 0–1. Three substitutes turned the tide, a sign of the squad’s depth.

The team’s DNA has also been preserved. “In St. Gallen, we need fire, energy, and passion,” emphasizes Captain Görtler. The team from eastern Switzerland is sure to bring those qualities to the field in the lively stadium in Lisbon.