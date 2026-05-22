Claudius Schäfer takes stock of the past season Keystone

The 2025/26 Super League season is history. With promoted Thun, it produced a sensational champion. Record champions GC can once again stay in the top division via the barrage.

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Claudius Schäfer, CEO of the Swiss Football League, rates the past season as "a good 8" on a scale of one to ten. It was a good season, but not a perfect one, "which will never be the case for everyone," he said.

The league boss describes the Super League as "still very attractive". The power density is "high, many games are open, so there is a great deal of unpredictability, and clubs outside the classic circle of favorites can also play a formative role". According to Schäfer, the attractiveness of the league is also reflected in the overall increase in spectator numbers.

Some of the excitement was lacking

The league has also developed further in terms of media and digitally. It is "not only very present in the stadiums, but also on TV, online and in social media and is clearly the sports competition in Switzerland with the highest reach," says Schäfer.

On the other hand, "there are points that we need to monitor. Not all decisions were as tense as we would have liked until the very last moment." But that is part and parcel of sport to a certain extent, says the SFL CEO: "Decisions should not be artificially delayed at all costs."

After three seasons with the twelve-club league and the current mode, which provides for a division into Championship Group and Relegation Group after 33 rounds, Schäfer's assessment is also positive: "The increase to twelve clubs was an important step. It has given the league more breadth, integrated more regions and given more players and clubs the opportunity to develop at the highest national level." The permeability between the top two divisions has been improved and the overall pyramid has been strengthened. "In this respect, I believe the reform has had an effect."

Additional incentive for the Relegation Group?

For Schäfer, the right time has come after three editions to "analyze the whole thing in detail and check whether the mode, the calendar, the sporting incentives and the framework conditions are optimally interlinked. We have to ask ourselves whether the championship in this form generates enough excitement over several seasons, but we must not ignore sporting fairness, economic attractiveness and the overall burden of the calendar."

For him, this "area of tension" (Schäfer) includes, for example, an additional European Cup incentive for the Relegation Group. "We will examine these and other questions in depth over the next few months in a comprehensive overall analysis with professional support."

Schäfer describes the UEFA ranking, in which Switzerland is now only in 16th place, as an "important signal". The development over the last three years has "not been positive. We are struggling with the lack of consistency across several clubs and several seasons. For the coefficient over five seasons, it's not enough for a club to play a good campaign once."

Back in the top 15 at European level

The reasons for the drop in the ranking are "multi-layered and sometimes very complex. European competition has certainly become extremely competitive and the reform of the competitions has changed the starting position. The lever therefore does not lie in a single point." It is important to work with the clubs to further strengthen sporting planning, youth development, squad continuity and international experience.

Schäfer also believes it is important "that the clubs use their resources in a targeted manner and plan European campaigns not as a bonus, but as a strategic goal." From the league's point of view, it is responsible for the framework conditions such as "a match calendar that makes as much sense as possible, flexibility in scheduling for European Cup participants and a professional platform at home". "Our aim must be for Switzerland to be back in the top 15 in the medium term, because the coefficient has a concrete impact on starting places, qualification paths, revenue and therefore also on the clubs' development opportunities."

Early entry as an opportunity

Schäfer sees the fact that the Swiss clubs have to enter the qualifying phase of the European competitions early this summer as an opportunity: "The decisive factor will be that our representatives use this as consistently as possible to make up ground in the European comparison." In addition, the points would only be shared by four clubs.