Sweden wins its first World Cup match against Tunisia 5-1 in Monterrey. The Scandinavians continue to write their very special story.

Let’s look back: In 1994, at the last World Cup in the U.S., Sweden finished in third place—defeated only in the semifinals by eventual world champion Brazil.

But then there’s also the almost unbelievable fact that Sweden qualified for the World Cup even though they didn’t win a single match in their World Cup qualifying group in Switzerland. Their warm-up matches against Greece (2-2) and Norway (1-3) also ended without a win. Graham Potter’s team won only the playoff matches against Ukraine (3–1) and Poland (3–2) over the course of last year.

Ayari’s goals

But the Swedes shone in their World Cup opener. Star strikers Alexander Isak of Liverpool (2-0) and Viktor Gyökeres of Arsenal (3-1) scored. Yasin Ayari opened the scoring and sealed the victory in stoppage time. The 22-year-old Brighton midfielder put Sweden on the path to victory in the 7th minute. The man with the subtle perm quietly celebrated his spectacular goal: Ayari’s father is Tunisian. Yasin Ayari could have played for Tunisia as well; he chose Sweden.

World Cup record

In the closing minutes, the Swedes broke another World Cup record. Matthias Svanberg scored the 4-1 goal with his first touch of the ball just twelve seconds after the game resumed following his substitution. Never before in a World Cup has a “super sub” scored so quickly.

After the first matchday, Sweden leads Group F ahead of the Netherlands and Japan.

Match report:

Sweden – Tunisia 5–1 (2–1)

Monterrey. – 50,987 spectators. – Referee: Falcón Pérez. – Goals: 7. Ayari 1–0. 30. Isak 2–0. 43. Rekik 2–1. 59. Gyökeres 3–1. 84. Svanberg 4–1. 96. Ayari 5–1.

Sweden: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelöf; Karlström (84. Svanberg); Bernhardsson (91. Svensson), Gudmundsson (65. Stroud); Nygren (65. Bergvall), Ayari; Gyökeres, Isak (91. Elanga).

Tunisia: Chamakh; Rekik, Talbi, Ben Hmida; Valery (72. Mahmoud), Abdi; Khedira (83. Gharbi), Skhiri (72. Achouri), Mejbri; Saad (72. Tounekti), Ben Slimane (84. Chaouat).

Notes: Yellow cards: 54. Khedira.