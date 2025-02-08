Stephanie Waeber is in the Swiss national team squad for the test match against England, but still has to wait for her debut. Picture: Imago

Stephanie Waeber is a professional footballer and also studies economics at the University of Bern. The 24-year-old YB captain talks to blue Sport about her goals and dreams.

Patrick Lämmle

Stephanie Waeber has been captain of the YB women's team for three years. She made her professional debut around seven and a half years ago, at the age of 16. She has since played 143 games in a YB shirt, scoring 49 goals and setting up 24 others. Waeber plays in central midfield and impresses with her consistency. At the end of November, the former junior international was called up for the senior team for the first time. Although she did not play in the matches against Germany and England, the 24-year-old has caught the scent of the game and is dreaming of further call-ups - and participation in the home European Championship. With strong performances at YB, Waeber wants to continue to promote his own cause. Saturday (kick-off at 4.30 pm) is the first opportunity of the new year: YB face Aarau away from home. You can watch the game in the live stream here

Are you happy that the championship starts again on Saturday?

Stephanie Waeber: I think you're always happy when it starts after the preparation. It was intense, but also nice that we were able to go to a training camp in Spain for a week. It's always good to be in the heat. And you also get to know the players from a different perspective.

How was the preparation, is everyone healthy?

Apart from the long-term injuries, everyone is healthy. There may be a few minor injuries, but nothing major.

You are currently in 4th place in the Women's Super League, 5 points behind leaders Basel. What is your goal?

We want to move up to third place before the playoffs. If we win the remaining five games, we'll be in 3rd place before the start of the playoffs. So we have it in our own hands.

Stephanie Waeber is among the scorers in the 3-0 away win against GC on October 19. Picture: Imago

On February 15, you will face Servette in the Cup quarterfinals. Is it also one of your goals to win the Cup?

Yes, that is one of our goals. We certainly don't have the easiest draw in the quarter-finals. I would even say it's an early final. It certainly won't be easy away from home, but we simply have to beat Servette now. The last few times we've always drawn or lost.

In recent years, Servette and Zurich have always led the way. This season, there are four or five teams at the top. It's more exciting than ever before. Why has the gap narrowed?

I have the feeling that the clubs are investing more and more, also in the longer term and more sustainably than before.

You've been with YB for a long time. How have the general conditions changed for you?

For example, we can play all our home games in the Wankdorf. We used to play at the Wyler and that's no longer an issue. On Wednesday and Friday, we train at 4 p.m. so that we have more time for regeneration. Overall, you can tell that a lot has happened in the last few years.

Does that also mean that you are paid accordingly? Otherwise it's hardly possible to train at 4 pm.

I think everyone has a contract now and earns something. Most of them still work 60, 70 percent. And those who are at school or studying can make it work.

But are there many players who have to work on the side because otherwise they don't have enough money in their bank account?

Many players also say it's a good balance. Personally, I don't just want to play football and I love studying. I think this balance is important to many.

What would you do if you received a job offer after your business studies where you could earn significantly more than playing soccer? Would you then end your career?

When I started playing football, I already knew that you don't earn a lot as a woman. Now more and more is being invested in women's football and you earn more. But when I started, I knew that I wasn't going to earn millions. I play out of passion.

On Monday, Pia Sundhage will announce the national team squad for the first match of the year. Do you already know whether you'll be in it?

I haven't heard anything yet. We'll find out from the media, but only on Monday. Probably so that nothing gets out.

It's special that you only have one game with YB to force your way onto the team. But you were called up for the last national team squad and were able to show national team coach Pia Sundhage what you can do in training. How did you feel there?

It was really nice to be there. It's difficult to say whether I'll make the squad again. The competition is very, very tough, especially in my position in midfield. If everyone is fit and healthy, then it certainly won't be any easier for me.

Before the last squad announcement, blue Sport ran the headline: Is Stephanie Waeber applying for the national team with this dream goal? (Video below) Shortly afterwards, the question was answered by Pia Sundhage. Waeber made it onto the standby list and was eventually called up to replace Lia Wälti, who had to leave before the first training session to undergo emergency surgery.

You were ready to be substituted against England. But then it didn't happen. There wouldn't have been much time to show yourself. Would it still have meant a lot to you to come on?

Yes, it would have been cool. I'm not a national player yet. And in front of this crowd, a sold-out stadium, that would have been really special.

How were you received in the national team?

Super well. I already knew a few players from the junior levels and I know some of them from the league. But I was also well received by those I didn't know yet.

Is taking part in the European Championships more of a dream or a goal for you?

It's difficult to say. Of course it's a dream, also because the tournament is in Switzerland and the national team will be playing in the Wankdorf. But if I remain realistic, then it will be very close. I just want to show my best side in the second half of the season and then we'll see if it's enough or not.

In the Women's Super League, you lead the scoring charts together with teammate Naomi Luyet and Emanuela Pfister from GC. What would the top scorer crown mean to you?

My biggest goal is for us to win something as a team. But of course, it would be nice.

Is a move abroad on the cards for you?

I can already imagine it. I still have a contract with YB until 2026, but if a club comes along and shows me a convincing project, then I wouldn't rule it out.

Is there a league that would particularly appeal to you? England perhaps?

I could most easily imagine moving to Germany. England is just very difficult. Since Brexit, there has been a points system where you have to meet certain criteria as a foreign player. You have to have played enough international matches for them to be allowed to sign you.

With your teammates Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet, who are both in the national team, a transfer is likely to be an issue sooner or later. Do you know whether they will stay at YB until the summer?

I don't know, but I hope so. On the other hand, I could also understand if they would like to move abroad. The timing would certainly be okay and it's certainly one of their goals. And I'm sure many clubs are very interested.

You three know that you're important for YB and get a lot of minutes. A switch would increase the risk of suddenly playing less. That would be a risk with a view to the European Championships. Or how do you see it?

That is the case. But if you have the dream of playing abroad, then maybe you'll do it anyway. It certainly has to be a well-considered step. Maybe you shouldn't switch directly to a top team, but take an intermediate step. A club where you can take on an important role.

You're captain at YB, what does that actually mean to you?

It's my third season now and it's an honor for me to lead the team onto the pitch. I'm not the loudest and I'm not the one who always calls the shots. But I try to lead the way with my performance and take charge when things aren't going so well.

Stephanie Waeber pulls the strings in central midfield at YB. Picture: zvg

Do you still do extra shifts?

We train four times in the evening and on Tuesday morning I go to the gym and then we do some final exercises on the pitch. There are about eight to ten players. I think it works with these training sessions. You also have to make sure that you don't do too much, otherwise the risk of injury increases at some point.

And you're also studying at the same time. Where do you stand there?

I started my Master's degree in economics at the University of Bern last summer. I want to finish next winter.

Do your studies and football always go well together?

Yes, actually it does. You're pretty flexible in the Master's program. There are lots of lectures that you record. For example, if I have training on a Tuesday morning, I can watch the lecture online later.

You have two younger siblings. But your brother was at the club before you and then you wanted to do the same. How was that exactly?

Yes, I watched one of his (Armando, 22) tournaments. And then I really wanted to join the club. We played together in the same team for a really long time, I think up to U13. He was then in the U21s at YB and now he plays for Düdingen. And my sister (Caroline, 20) also plays football for Courgevaux in the 2nd division.

And do you still play football together from time to time?

We don't play football so much. But we all still live at home and have a close relationship and do a lot together. We also often go to watch our matches.

Is there still time for other things besides football and studying?

There really isn't that much time left. But of course, I sometimes do things with my friends. In winter I also like to play tennis or padel, I think that's cool. I'd also like to go skiing, but that's critical because of the risk of injury. And during the winter break, I usually have to study for exams anyway.

You might also be interested in this