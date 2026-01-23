Starting this season, the Swiss Football Association’s Elite Referees Department will be analyzing the most controversial plays of each matchday. One play in particular—between YB and Sion—is generating a lot of discussion at the start of the season.

Here's what it's all about Starting this season, the SFV's Elite Referees Department will analyze the most controversial plays of each matchday.

This includes a play by YB captain Cédric Zesiger against Sion forward Winsley Boteli at the start of the season.

"The most technically sound solution is a penalty," the analysis states. However, there is no mention of a wrong call. Summary created with

The refereeing system in Swiss soccer is striving for greater transparency. This includes showing VAR reviews on big screens in stadiums starting this season and keeping the match clock running even during stoppage time. In addition, the Elite Referees Department analyzes the most controversial plays of each matchday in the “Ref’s Insights” segment.

In the first round, one scene from the match between YB and Sion stands out. In the 54th minute, Sion forward Winsley Boteli is held back by YB captain Cédric Zesiger inside the penalty area and goes down. Referee Kanagasingam ruled that it was not a foul—and the VAR also remained silent. Was that the right call?

“The most technically clear-cut solution is a penalty,” the referee’s analysis states. However, there is no mention of a wrong call: “The VAR is fully aware of the situation and describes it very accurately. Since, according to the VAR’s description, this was not a clear and obvious error by the referee, he was right not to intervene.”

The criteria cited in this incident for not intervening via VAR: “The FC Sion attacker exaggerated the contact and went down too easily, as the ball was no longer within his reach. The VAR communicated clearly and efficiently.”

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