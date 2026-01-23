Not a day goes by without FIFA President Gianni Infantino making headlines. What's the latest story about him?

Newspaper article A lot of money and an alleged love affair are at stake—Infantino denies the allegations

Here's what it's all about FIFA President Gianni Infantino is said to have paid a large severance package in 2011 to a female employee who was also reportedly his mistress. This is according to *The Telegraph*.

At that time, Infantino was still the general secretary of UEFA.

A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA President Gianni Infantino firmly rejects these allegations, which are categorically untrue.” Summary created with

In 2011, a former employee of Infantino received a conspicuously large severance package. The explosive revelation: The current FIFA president is said to have had an affair with her. This is reported by the British “Telegraph” exclusively.

When the close associate of then-Secretary General Infantino (who held various positions at UEFA from 2000 to 2016) left the organization, she is said to have received a lump-sum payment in six installments. In addition, her MBA studies at a business school were reportedly funded. The annual tuition is said to have amounted to approximately 45,000 British pounds.

Rapid Rise at UEFA

Before she left, the woman had risen quickly through the ranks at UEFA. The report goes on to say that Infantino allegedly promoted his supposed mistress and granted her a 30 percent pay raise. According to the report, she earned around 160,000 Swiss francs per year.

A UEFA spokesperson confirmed the payment of a severance package as well as tuition fees. This was done in accordance with the rules in effect at the time. However, those rules were tightened in 2016. This raises the question of whether UEFA is trying to wash its hands of the matter with this statement. After all, the report ultimately does not cast the European soccer association in a favorable light.

Is it all just fake news?

A FIFA spokesperson has denied the allegations: “FIFA President Gianni Infantino categorically rejects these allegations, which are completely untrue. Any suggestion of inappropriate behavior or violations of the statutes or regulations is defamatory.”

No UEFA or FIFA employee has ever lodged a complaint regarding Infantino's conduct. This is because there has never been an incident in which Infantino was involved.

Infantino has been married to Leena Al Ashqar since 2001. The couple has four children.