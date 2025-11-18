Julian Nagelsmann (right) qualifies for the 2026 World Cup with Germany. Keystone

Despite the German national team's 6:0 thumping victory over Slovakia, coach Julian Nagelsmann's team still has a lot to improve before next summer's World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Amid the immense happiness of qualifying for the World Cup, Julian Nagelsmann caused astonishment and laughter with his verbal trip to the farm. "Every player played an extremely good game today and worked like the pink animal," said the national coach after the national football team's 6-0 win to book their World Cup ticket against Slovakia.

This metaphorical sentence is likely to occupy a top position in the 38-year-old's collection of many apt statements in the long term. Pigs, to call a spade a spade, can really work hard - after lying in the dirt looking apathetic for a long time. But despite the momentary relief, the tasks for Nagelsmann remain huge.

Big draw day in Washington

The World Cup draw in Washington on December 5 will provide an American foretaste. The three group opponents determined there are unlikely to be mega-strugglers like Argentina, Spain or France, given their expected presence in the best draw pot.

After a four-month international break until March, the fine-tuning will begin. Difficult personnel selection included. Nagelsmann announced the imminent return of long-term injured regulars Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz. Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and defender Antonio Rüdiger are also making progress, he reported.

But: Nobody has a World Cup guarantee. The qualifying phase had its winners in Nick Woltemade (4 goals) and Serge Gnabry (3), and the national coach used a total of 30 different players in six games. Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann was the only one who was on the pitch from the first to the last minute.

Everything has to fit at the World Cup. Nagelsmann was already talking about finding roles again, as he did ahead of the 2024 European Championship at home. The DFB squad is the enigma that produced a gala performance in Leipzig three days after the gnarled 2-0 win in Luxembourg. Nagelsmann's job is to make the good level a matter of course.

Still no absolute dominance

The team led by captain Joshua Kimmich and double-goalscorer Leroy Sané, spurred on by Nagelsmann, put on a performance that raised hopes of a footballing summer 2026 that would not end in gloom.

After all, nobody summed up the feelings of the national team players quite like Kimmich. The captain is the face of this team, its driving force and pulse generator. After the tournament debacles of 2018 and 2022, no one knows better than the 30-year-old what it feels like to lose at a World Cup. Failing before the final round would have been unbearable.

"I also told the boys that the World Cup is the greatest thing for a player in his career, to be able to play for his country at the World Cup. In Germany, you're not used to that being on the line," said Kimmich.

The sheer numbers do not suggest that qualification will be remembered as a bumpy ride. 16:3 goals with 15 points. Five wins in a row and four of them without conceding a goal. But the great dominance that Nagelsmann called for at the end of August only came in the final against the Slovaks.

When asked, Nagelsmann did not want to comment on whether their skills were already at the level of the top World Cup favorites. "I'm not going to say what I think right now. It's better this way. But we're working on making sure we're well prepared," assured the 38-year-old.