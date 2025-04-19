After seven points from three games, Winterthur has new hope in the relegation battle. Coach Uli Forte explains in an interview with blue Sport what is important now.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Winterthur coach Uli Forte believes his team is mentally stronger and ready for the important relegation duel against GC after a high in form with seven points from three games.

In an interview with blue Sport, Forte emphasizes the individual responsibility of the players in the mental area and calls on them to mobilize all their resources once again to save the league.

Despite the recent positive development and realistic chances of staying in the league, Forte already sees the barrage place as worth striving for and particularly praises the down-to-earth attitude and support within the club. Show more

The ultimate relegation duel between Grasshoppers and FC Winterthur will take place today at 6pm at the Letzigrund (live on blue Sport). One round before the end of the regular season, GC is six points ahead of bottom club Winterthur. There are still five more games to be played in the relegation round.

Winterthur coach Uli Forte said in an interview with blue Sport ahead of the relegation showdown: "All the players are tense and looking forward to it. Because we are back in a position where we have it in our own hands." However, it is clear that Winterthur need the win more than GC, but they are on a good run.

In fact, Winterthur have picked up seven points from their last three games. Why is the bottom team suddenly doing so well? Forte explains: "It simply needed a sense of achievement. In Sion, the players realized that they can also win away from home." In Sion, Winterthur secured their first ever away win of the season on matchday 30. Forte is certain that this triggered something in the players and that their belief was strengthened.

Mobilize everything once again

Thanks to their recent good results, Winterthur suddenly have something to lose again. However, Forte does not want to feel any additional pressure: "We were already so far away." The desire to win the game on Saturday is far too great to have other thoughts in his head right now.

In their heads, that's where they've been working a lot anyway. In addition to tactical training, the focus of recent training has been on the mental side of things. However, the team does not have a mental coach: "The players who want that have it individually. I think that's a good thing. A mental coach is something very, very important, but everyone should do that for themselves in private." You couldn't use the same mental coach for all players, after all, they are all different characters.

Forte explains that he himself pointed out to his team that they now have to mobilize everything once again: "Family, children, relatives, purpose in life, sleeping, eating, drinking, training, care, physio, massages." Everything had to be mobilized to get the maximum out of it: "That's what we need to finally turn this game around."

Awaiting them on Saturday is GC, an opponent that has shown an upward trend of its own recently, winning two games in a row. As a result, the Grasshoppers were able to catch up with Yverdon-Sport last weekend. The two teams are now six points ahead of Winterthur. This also means that Winti are back within sight of 10th place and thus direct relegation.

Forte is not looking that far ahead for the time being. When asked whether he would sign for a place in the barrage at this point in time, he says: "I would accept that immediately, because that would mean we would have another double chance to play our way out."

Boys with a lot of character

Asked for a prediction, Forte says: "We have to stay in the Super League. You can see what goes on here on match days, it's a real feast. What the fans do here on the Schützenwiese is an incredible atmosphere. You need that in the Super League." That's why you have to manage to stay in the first division because of the fans alone.

However, Forte also praises the club, especially for being able to work calmly even when things weren't going so well: "They are very down-to-earth here." The president, board of directors and head of sport are very sensible people who know how to assess the situation: "That's why we were always able to work calmly, even when there were periods of weakness. That was also the strength that allowed us to come back."

The biggest trump card in the relegation battle, however, is the team's mentality. "They are super lads with a lot of character, they never gave up, we always got back up even after difficult moments and that shows character and mentality. That will take us a long way."

The first of several crucial games is today at 6pm against Grasshoppers.

