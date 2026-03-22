FCZ were able to record a surprising 2:1 win against leaders Thun. A penalty that was not awarded to Thun by referee Lukas Fähndrich was not only the subject of discussion in the blue Sport Studio.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you A handball scene in the match between FC Zurich and Thun causes discussion after the ball bounces off Sebastian Walker's left hand following a throw-in.

Despite VAR intervention, referee Lukas Fähndrich sticks to his decision not to award a penalty because he judges the arm position to be natural.

This decision is met with incomprehension in the blue Sport Studio. Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen and Georges Bregy classify the scene as a clear handball. Show more

"We can't allow handball to become a guessing game," says blue Sport refereeing expert Bruno Grossen following FCZ's match against Thun. A scene after a Thun throw-in had caused a stir. Zurich's Sebastian Walker received the ball on his left hand following a header.

Referee Lukas Fähndrich does not award a penalty on the pitch. But then Anojen Kanagasingam from Volketswil intervenes. "The VAR was of the opinion that it was a penalty," said Fähndrich in an interview with blue Sport after the game. But for the referee, "it was an absolutely natural hand movement", which is why he stood by his original decision.

However, Fähndrich also emphasized that the exchange with the VAR had been very helpful in this situation, as he was able to look at the scene from a different perspective. It was also special that Fähndrich first communicated his decision to the two captains Leonardo Bertone and Philippe Kény before his decision was communicated in the stadium.

In the blue Sport Studio, however, Fähndrich's interpretation of the rules caused a lack of understanding. For Georges Bregy, the decision not to award a penalty is incomprehensible. "The hand goes out," complains the man from Valais. In addition, the decision contrasts with the league's previous interpretation of the rules, according to Bregy.

For Bruno Grossen, Fähndrich's interpretation of the rules is "a mystery". For him, it is a "clear handball - the arm is out". That's why he "absolutely understood" the VAR intervention, explains the 52-year-old. Grossen sums up by saying that he "would have liked to have been present" at the explanation to the captains to hear exactly what he was explaining.

Referee Fähndrich explains himself

After the game, referee Fähndrich appears in an interview with blue Sport and explains his decision: "It was immediately clear to me on the pitch that the ball was touched with the hand in a natural way. I understand that the VAR intervened, because the hand was relatively far out. "

The referee added, however, that it was possible to come to the conclusion that it was a penalty, as there had already been several similar situations this season: "For me, the decisive factor was not to take the still image, but the sequence of events, which was very natural for me. The defender has his hand out there because he's in a tackle."