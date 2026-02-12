Murat Yakin and Adrian Arnold will be among the football celebrities at the draw for the World Cup groups on Thursday, as they were in December Keystone

Switzerland will find out on Thursday evening in Brussels which teams they will play in the next Nations League. After relegation to League B, the opponents are no longer as attractive as usual.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the first time since the Nations League was introduced in 2018, Switzerland will have to compete at the second-highest level. This means that the opponents are no longer Spain, Portugal or Germany, as in the first four editions, but teams in the second category. The result is likely to be more points, but fewer spectators at home matches.

Specifically, Murat Yakin's team, which is in pot 2, can face the following teams: Scotland, Hungary, Poland, Israel (from top 1), Slovenia, Georgia, Ireland, Romania (from pot 3) and Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Kosovo (from pot 4). At Expo Brussels, one team from each pot will be drawn from each group of four. The six match days will take place between the end of September and mid-November.

The group winner will be promoted to League A, the runner-up will play for promotion in a barrage in March 2027, the third-placed team will also play a barrage in March to avoid relegation, while the fourth-placed team will be relegated directly to League C. As in recent years, the Nations League is also likely to serve as a safety net for some teams that failed to qualify for the 2028 European Championship. The format has not yet been finalized.

In addition to Yakin, team manager Damien Mollard and communications director Adrian Arnold will be present at the draw. President Peter Knäbel and General Secretary Robert Breiter will also be present at the UEFA Congress in Brussels on Thursday.