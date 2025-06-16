Small but mighty: Lennart Karl attracts attention on his professional debut. Picture: Sven Hoppe/dpa

Vincent Kompany uses Bayern's easy 10-0 win over Auckland to show the football world an exceptional Munich talent. Lennart Karl doesn't score on his debut, but the little whirlwind catches the eye.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 17-year-old Lennart Karl makes his professional debut for FC Bayern at the Club World Cup against Auckland City.

He may not be able to get on the scoresheet, but Karl still draws attention to himself.

Karl earns praise from coach Vincent Kompany: "His strength is that he also has this high quality in the final third of the pitch." Show more

Lennart Karl was unable to join the ranks of FC Bayern's prominent goal scorers such as Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller, Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman, who each scored twice, on his professional debut in Munich's star football ensemble. So what?

Even without a debut goal, the talented attacking player, who is only 1.68 meters tall, was a real eye-catcher in Cincinnati in the German champions' relaxed 10-0 win over Auckland City to kick off the Club World Cup. A new star is shining - and coach Vincent Kompany was satisfied: "Good for him, good for Bayern."

Kompany has taken a handful of young players from the Bayern campus with him to the USA. And U17 international Karl is the most exciting. The youngster from Markt Frammersbach in Lower Franconia is constantly making a big impression in Bayern's U17 and U19 squads with his magic left foot, scoring goals and setting up goals.

Against Auckland, he thrilled the crowd with a courageous dribble. Or with a cheeky shot from an acute angle. Kompany used the 6:0 half-time score to give Karl his first appearance on the world stage.

Kompany names strengths, Tah gives advice

"It's always about the future of the club. So it was important to give Lennart Karl his first minutes. He deserved it. His strength is that he also has this high quality in the final third of the pitch. I didn't have the feeling that we were giving up any goal threat," praised the coach.

Karl can play on the right, left and centrally in attack. And he is "determined to make his mark here at FC Bayern", as he recently said in an interview with the club. Bayern's new signing Jonathan Tah gave some important advice: "He's a good one-on-one player. It's important that he keeps at it now, keeps working and doesn't sit back."

Karl's advisor is ex-Bayern professional Michael Ballack, who was on duty as a TV pundit against Auckland. Incidentally, Jamal Musiala, who celebrated his 30-minute comeback from a torn muscle bundle against Auckland's amateur footballers with a hat-trick, was also just 17 when he started with the Munich professionals. And then got off to a flying start.

