Sundhage announces national team squad A newcomer and experienced returnees

SDA

10.2.2025 - 11:36

Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage brings in reinforcements from Norway.
Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage brings in reinforcements from Norway.
Picture: Keystone

Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage has called up a newcomer for the first international matches of the year.

Keystone-SDA

10.02.2025, 11:36

10.02.2025, 11:44

The time for big experiments is over, Sundhage remarked before the start of the Nations League. After returning to the top league, strong opponents await, first Iceland on February 21 in Zurich and four days later Norway away. Remarkably, these are two teams that Switzerland will also face at the home European Championships in the summer.

The tournament in July will of course overshadow everything, which is why it is important to try out one or two players despite the challenging tasks. The 24-year-old Naina Inauen, who is under contract in Norway, made it into the Swiss squad for the first time. "She's a real box-to-box player and is strong at winning the ball," said Sundhage, describing the player from Oslo club Lyn.

The 23-player squad also includes Ramona Bachmann, Luana Bühler, Géraldine Reuteler and Lia Wälti, who all had to declare a forfeit in last year's squad. Noemi Ivelj, Alayah Pilgrim and Eseosa Aigbogun are also returning to the national team. For Aigbogun, who has played 99 international matches, it is her first call-up since suffering a cruciate ligament rupture in January 2024.

