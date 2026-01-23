Did you sleep through the World Cup matches early Thursday morning? No problem! Here’s a recap to keep you up to date.

Here's what you missed last night A photo for the ages ++ Kane on the hunt for a record ++ Zigi gets injured in victory over Ghana

Kane ties Lineker’s record

England underscores its title ambitions with a spectacular 4-2 victory over Croatia. Harry Kane scored a brace in the match. The superstar found the back of the net at Dallas Stadium with a penalty kick—on his second attempt—and a powerful header. With his ninth and tenth World Cup goals, the Bayern Munich pro tied England’s previous record holder, Gary Lineker.

The snapshot of the day

Croatia equalized twice against England. After scoring a spectacular goal to make it 1–1, goal-scorer Martin Baturina was quite surprised when teammate Ivan Perisic suddenly leaped over him. What a sensational photo.

The goal celebration of the tournament: Ivan Perisic jumps over goal scorer Martin Baturina. Keystone

St. Gallen’s Zigi Injured in Ghana’s Victory

Ghana secured a 1-0 victory over Panama deep into stoppage time. Caleb Yirenkyi scored in the 95th minute to seal the Africans’ flattering win. A bitter moment for St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi in the Ghana goal: He gets injured shortly before halftime while making a save and has to be substituted.

Lawrence Ati Zigi had to be substituted against Panama. KEYSTONE

Luis Díaz Scores in Colombia’s Victory

Luis Díaz scores the winning goal for Colombia against World Cup newcomer Uzbekistan. The South Americans beat the Asian side 3–1. After Uzbekistan equalized in the 61st minute through Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Colombia struck back just a few minutes later. Bayern star Díaz scores the decisive goal to make it 2-1. Jaminton Campaz seals the deal deep into stoppage time, heading the ball into the net for the 3-1 final score.