Musiala ruled out with suspected leg fracture - Gallery Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Image: Keystone Musiala's teammates and opponents react in shock Image: Keystone Several Bayern supporters look after the injured playmaker Image: Keystone Musiala is then carried off on a stretcher Image: Keystone The German international is likely to be out for several months Image: Keystone Musiala ruled out with suspected leg fracture - Gallery Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Image: Keystone Musiala's teammates and opponents react in shock Image: Keystone Several Bayern supporters look after the injured playmaker Image: Keystone Musiala is then carried off on a stretcher Image: Keystone The German international is likely to be out for several months Image: Keystone

Shortly before the break in the Club World Cup quarter-final clash between Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain, Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury. His teammates and opponents react in shock after the incident.

Luca Betschart

A horror scene involving a nasty-looking injury to international footballer Jamal Musiala overshadowed the first half of FC Bayern Munich's Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Just seconds before the half-time whistle, the Bayern star completely twisted his leg in a challenge with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and defender Willian Pacho. Donnarumma couldn't even look, and Musiala's opponents and teammates were shocked.

The 22-year-old remained lying on the ground and was then carried off on a stretcher. According to the German Press Agency, Musiala is suspected of having suffered a broken leg. Against PSG, the attacking player was back in the starting eleven for the first time in three months after tearing a muscle bundle.

Without Musiala, Bayern lost the quarter-final thriller 2-0. Désiré Doué scored the opening goal after 78 minutes and Ousmane Dembélé decided the game in stoppage time - despite PSG being doubly short-handed at this point following two sending-offs. Bayern are out, which also marks the end of Thomas Müller's time at Bayern.

PSG will face the winner of the match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final (kick-off on Saturday, 10pm).

You might also be interested in this