Lamine Yamal delivers a performance in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final that has blue Sport experts Didi Hamann and Marco Streller in raptures.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the spectacular 3-3 draw between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan, 17-year-old Lamine Yamal impresses with a dream goal and several world-class moves.

blue Sport expert Didi Hamann said in the studio after the game: "What he delivered today was amazing."

Coaches Hansi Flick (Barcelona) and Simone Inzaghi (Inter) were also impressed, describing Yamal as a talent that rarely comes along. Show more

FC Barcelona and Inter Milan deliver a spectacle in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League. The match ended 3:3, characterized by many dream goals. The 17-year-old Lamine Yamal also scored a top-class goal. With Barcelona trailing 2-0, it was the young Spaniard who flicked the ball superbly into the far corner after a solo run. The xG value for his shot was 0.04.

Yamal not only shone with his dream goal, he also came close to scoring two more world-class goals. After dribbling again, Yann Sommer made an outstanding save to turn the teenager's shot onto the crossbar. City star Erling Haaland celebrated Yamal on Snapchat: "The guy is incredible".

Shortly before the end, even Sommer would have been powerless when Yamal hit the crossbar with a trick shot, a mix between a lob and a flick.

Hamann and Streller delighted

The experts in the blue Sport studio were also impressed. Didi Hamann is particularly impressed by Yamal's strong performance against "the best defenders in Europe". Acerbi and Bastoni are guys who love to defend: "But Yamal is always one step ahead. He runs towards the three or four towers and already knows that when the first one comes out, I'm going to put it in the far corner." When the defender does something, he always has an answer, said the German: "He showed that in every situation today, what he delivered was incredible."

Marco Streller is also blown away by the 17-year-old: "Yamal put on a show today that I haven't seen since Messi. He had actions that are unbelievable. I loved watching him today." It was as if Yamal was watching everything in slow motion: "It's great," said Streller.

Compared to the Argentinian, Yamal is already further along. While the Spaniard has now played his 100th competitive match for the Catalans at the age of 17 years and 291 days (22 goals and 33 assists), Messi had only made 9 appearances (1 goal) at the same age.

Historic picture: Lionel Messi bathes the newborn Lamine Yamal in 2007. Joan Monfort/AP

Flick and Inzaghi rave about Yamal

Barça coach Hansi Flick was also impressed by the youngster's performance after the game: "I think Lamine Yamal is something special. As I've often said before, he's a genius. At the age of 17, he shows that he is an incredible player. He shows how good he is in the big games, like today in the semi-final, and I think he's also enjoying this situation. And yes, I'm really happy that this talent, who comes along every 15 years, is playing for Barça."

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi also raves about the FC Barcelona winger: "We could even have won against a team that has a player in its ranks who is very difficult to cover (...). Yamal caused us a lot of problems in the last 25 minutes. I'd never seen a player like him live before. I saw him for the first time tonight and he caused us a lot of problems. We tried to double him, even to cover him in threes, but then we were missing players in other areas of the pitch." His conclusion: "Yamal is a phenomenon that only happens every 50 years."