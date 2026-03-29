After losing the title: Senegal's trophy parade in Paris - Gallery Senegalese players celebrate with the Africa Cup trophy before the game. Image: dpa Senegal does not want to accept the revocation of the title. Image: dpa The object of desire: The Africa Cup trophy. Image: dpa At the Africa Cup final between Senegal and Morocco, there was rioting on and off the pitch. (archive picture) Image: dpa After losing the title: Senegal's trophy parade in Paris - Gallery Senegalese players celebrate with the Africa Cup trophy before the game. Image: dpa Senegal does not want to accept the revocation of the title. Image: dpa The object of desire: The Africa Cup trophy. Image: dpa At the Africa Cup final between Senegal and Morocco, there was rioting on and off the pitch. (archive picture) Image: dpa

After the chaotic Africa Cup final against Morocco, Senegal is stripped of its title. But the association is fighting a legal challenge - and the team is now making a bizarre statement.

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After being stripped of its Africa Cup title, Senegal's national team has sent out a spectacular signal of defiance. The players around Bayern professional Nicolas Jackson carried the trophy for the winner of the continental competition on a kind of lap of honor in the Stade de France, where the test match against Peru was played, and were celebrated by the fans. The Senegalese also presented the trophy with exuberant joy in the stands and in the dressing room corridor.

World Cup starters Senegal won the game 2:0 (1:0) even without attacking star Sadio Mané, with Jackson (41st minute) scoring the opener. But the action before kick-off was much more worth talking about. The television station ESPN posted pictures of it on the X platform and commented: "Senegal reminds the world who really won the Africa Cup before the friendly."

The action is an affront to the African Football Association Caf in particular. Two months after the tumultuous final, the Caf Court of Appeal upheld Morocco's appeal and awarded the match, which Senegal had won 1-0 after extra time, 3-0 to the hosts.

The case is now before the Cas

This led to a great deal of criticism from the football world. The Senegalese Football Association lodged an appeal with the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas). The aim of the appeal is to overturn the Caf decision and declare Senegal the winner of the Africa Cup once again.

The Caf court had based its decision on the fact that the Senegalese team had abandoned the match by leaving the pitch in protest at a referee's decision towards the end of normal time. At first instance, Senegal's association had only been sentenced to a fine.

What had actually happened?

The final of the Africa Cup on January 18 had gone completely off the rails as a result of questionable refereeing decisions. After a controversial penalty whistle in Morocco's favor in stoppage time, Senegal's team almost left the pitch in January. Ex-Bayern professional Sadio Mané brought his colleagues back onto the pitch.

Brahim Díaz then missed the penalty for Morocco miserably, and Pape Gueye scored the winning goal for Senegal in extra time. The Moroccans then lodged an appeal, which was upheld in the second instance.

Senegal then announced that it would "exhaust all appropriate legal remedies, including before the competent international judicial bodies" in order to restore the primacy of the sporting result.

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