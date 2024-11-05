30 goals in 9 games - the Champions League once again offers great spectacle. Here are all the highlights of Tuesday's games in the video.

Tobias Benz

Spanish defending champions Real lost 3-1 at home to AC Milan in the fourth round of the league phase, English champions City were beaten 4-1 at Sporting Lisbon and Liverpool won the reunion with their former midfielder and current Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso 4-0 at home.

Manchester City have just one point more. The 2023 Champions League winners, who fielded Manuel Akanji but were not at their best, lost in Lisbon for the third time in a row. Sporting's irresistible goalscorer Viktor Gyökeres outshone City's star striker Erling Haaland with his goals 21, 22 and 23 in the 15th competitive game of the season with the Portuguese side.

BVB thanks to Malen, Monaco also thanks to Embolo

While RB Leipzig suffered their fourth defeat at Celtic Glasgow (1:3), wild card Donyell Malen helped Borussia Dortmund to a late 1:0 win at home against Rapid Vienna, who are still without points. Gregor Kobel was missing for BVB due to injury, as was Grégory Wüthrich for the Austrian champions.

A late goal also decided the duel between Bologna and Monaco. In the 87th minute, Breel Embolo crossed a corner to Monaco's scorer Thilo Kehrer. Dan Ndoye and Remo Freuler played through for the hosts, while Embolo was the only one of the three Swiss players to play for the visitors, who won for the third time and are still unbeaten.

