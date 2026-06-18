Johan Manzambi was the standout player for Switzerland against Bosnia. Keystone

Switzerland had to be patient for a long time in a hard-fought match against Bosnia. But the substitutions of Vargas and Manzambi ultimately secured a 4-1 victory. Individual player ratings for the Swiss national team.

Jan Arnet

Rating: 4 Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel

Hardly had anything to do. When called upon, he was there. His punch clearance on the goal conceded in stoppage time could have been better.

Rating: 4 Defense Silvan Widmer

Stepped into the starting lineup for Zakaria but couldn’t really capitalize on the opportunity. Sometimes he missed the ball, other times his crosses were too far, and he also struggled a bit defensively.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Manuel Akanji

Much better than against Qatar, but there were still one or two shaky moments. Dzeko barely stood a chance against him.

Rating: 4.5 Defense Nico Elvedi

Stays calm when things get hectic. Seems to win every tackle.

Rating: 4 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Solid performance by the left back. Could be a bit more daring going forward, though. Lots of touches, one or two lapses in concentration.

Rating: 5.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Much more influential than he was against Qatar. Set up many good Swiss attacks with his clever passes. Scored on a penalty kick just before the end to make it 4–1.

Grade: 5 Midfield Remo Freuler

When things got really dicey at the back for the first time, Freuler was there with a strong sliding tackle. He drove the Swiss attack in midfield with his immense work rate.

3.5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

He covered a lot of ground but was less noticeable than he was against Qatar. Things got dicey after a hair-raising misplaced pass just before halftime.

Rating: 3.5 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Steps into the starting lineup for Vargas. A good ball recovery here, a nice pass there, but even he can’t produce that moment of genius. Not his best game.

Rating: 4.5 Forward Breel Embolo

Completely off his game in the first half. Much better after the break. Drew a red card in the closing minutes and provided the assist for the 2-0 goal.

Grade: 4 Forward Dan Ndoye

Actually a positive asset. He’s sent through time and again. Ndoye tries hard but remains unlucky. The word “inefficiency” will likely haunt him even in his sleep. His best play was his spectacular bicycle kick, but it wouldn’t have counted anyway due to offside.

Substitutes

Rating: 6 Came on for Rieder in the 72nd minute Johan Manzambi

No sooner had he stepped onto the field than the youngster saved Switzerland with a clinical first-time finish in the penalty area. His ball recovery was the very catalyst for the goal. He then scored again right away. Rightfully voted “Player of the Match.”

Rating: 6 Came on for Ndoye in the 72nd minute Ruben Vargas

For once, he started on the bench. Maybe that’s what he needed, because when he finally came onto the field, Vargas really got going. He set up a goal, recorded an assist, and scored one himself. What a performance!

Rating: 5 Substituted for Aebischer in the 72nd minute Djibril Sow

He entered the game alongside Manzambi and Vargas. The other two made the biggest headlines, but Sow was also involved in a goal: he drew the penalty that led to the 4-1 score.

Rating: – From the 86th minute on for Widmer Luca Jaquez

Too brief an appearance to rate.

Rating: – Substituted for Embolo in the 89th minute Cedric Itten

Too brief an appearance to rate.