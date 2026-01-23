Switzerland had to be patient for a long time in a hard-fought match against Bosnia. But the substitutions of Vargas and Manzambi ultimately secured a 4-1 victory. Individual player ratings for the Swiss national team.

Johan Manzambi was the standout player for Switzerland against Bosnia.

Position Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel Editorial rating 4

Hardly had anything to do. When called upon, he was there. His punch clearance on the goal conceded in stoppage time could have been better.

Grade: 4

Position Defense Silvan Widmer Editorial rating 4

Stepped into the starting lineup for Zakaria but couldn’t really capitalize on the opportunity. Sometimes he missed the ball, other times his crosses were too long, and he also struggled a bit defensively. At least the team kept a clean sheet when Widmer was substituted in the closing minutes.

Grade: 4

Position Defense Manuel Akanji Editorial rating 4.5

Much better than against Qatar, but there were still one or two shaky moments. Dzeko barely stood a chance against him.

Grade: 4.5

Position Defense Nico Elvedi Editorial rating 4.5

Stays calm when things get hectic. Seems to win every tackle.

Grade: 4.5

Position Defense Ricardo Rodriguez Editorial rating 4

A solid performance from the left back. Could be a bit more daring going forward, though. Lots of touches, one or two lapses in concentration.

Rating: 4

Position Midfield Granit Xhaka Editorial rating 5.5

Much more influential than in the match against Qatar. Set up many good Swiss attacks with his clever passes. Scored on a penalty kick just before the end to make it 4–1. A rock-solid performance from the captain, who had come under criticism after the Qatar game.

Grade: 5.5

Position Midfield Remo Freuler Editorial rating 5

When things got really dicey at the back for the first time, Freuler was there with a strong sliding tackle. He drove the Swiss attack in midfield with his immense work rate.

Rating: 5

Position Midfield Michel Aebischer Editorial rating 3.5

Runs a lot, but is less noticeable than he was against Qatar. Things get dicey after a hair-raising misplaced pass just before halftime. After he’s substituted, the Swiss team’s play picks up steam.

Rating: 3.5

Position Midfield Fabian Rieder Editorial rating 3.5

Stepped into the starting lineup for Vargas. A good ball recovery here, a nice pass there, but he couldn’t produce that one moment of brilliance. Not his best game.

Grade: 3.5

Position Forward Breel Embolo Editorial rating 4.5

Completely off his game in the first half. Much better after the break. Drew a red card in the closing minutes and provided the assist for the 2-0 goal.

Grade: 4.5

Position Sturm Dan Ndoye Editorial rating 4

Actually a positive asset. He was sent through time and again. Ndoye tried hard but remained unlucky. The word “inefficiency” will likely haunt him even in his sleep. His best play was his spectacular bicycle kick, but it wouldn’t have counted due to offside.

Grade: 4

Substitutes

Position Came on for Rieder in the 72nd minute Johan Manzambi Editorial rating 6

No sooner had he stepped onto the field than the youngster saved Switzerland with a clinical first-time finish in the penalty area. His ball recovery was the very catalyst for the goal. He then scored again right away. Rightfully voted “Player of the Match.”

Rating: 6

Position Substituted for Ndoye in the 72nd minute Ruben Vargas Editorial rating 6

For once, he started on the bench. Maybe that’s what he needed, because when he finally came onto the field, Vargas really got going. He set up a goal, provided an assist, and scored one himself. What a haul!

Grade: 6

Position Came on for Aebischer in the 72nd minute Djibril Sow Editorial rating 5

He entered the game alongside Manzambi and Vargas. The other two made the biggest headlines, but Sow was also involved in a goal: he drew the penalty that led to the 4-1 score.

Rating: 5

Position Came on for Widmer in the 86th minute Luca Jaquez

Too brief an appearance to rate.

Position From the 89th minute for Embolo Cedric Itten

Too brief an appearance to rate.