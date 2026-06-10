He works in the background and wants to equip the Swiss national team players for the World Cup title: Spaniard Eduardo Parra Garcia oversees the athletics in Murat Yakin's team.

Eduardo Parra Garcia, the 46-year-old Galician, has been the main man responsible for performance in the Swiss national team since 2023. The trained fitness coach monitors the fitness levels of the 26 Swiss World Cup players and keeps an eye on almost everything that can influence their performance.

"It's no longer just about understanding potential by analyzing data," explains "Edu" at the Swiss World Cup camp in San Diego. "Today we have a much more comprehensive overview: Sleep, recovery, nutrition, medication - nothing is disregarded."

During the season, Eduardo Parra Garcia is kept up to date on the fitness of the Swiss internationals through the data sent to him by the clubs. He therefore knew their physical condition even before they arrived at the first World Cup camp in St. Gallen.

"Each of the 26 players is in a different situation. Some are coming back from serious injuries (Zeki Amdouni), others have had a season with many games with almost 4,000 minutes (Manuel Akanji and Johan Manzambi), others have less than 1,000 minutes in their legs (Ardon Jashari)," says the fitness guru, explaining the starting position.

The impressive track record

26 different players. Eduardo Parra Garcia emphasizes this seemingly banal statement as he explains his role at a detailed media conference. His passion for the subject is clear to see: "Sorry for the somewhat long answers, but I try to make the whole thing interesting."

The 26 different organisms make it impossible to bring them all to peak performance at the same time. "The aim is rather that everyone can give their maximum on every single day. And we hope to be able to maintain this until July 19."

The world championship final will take place on July 19 in East Rutherford, just outside New York. Eduardo Parra Garcia is just as ambitious as the team and has set his sights as high as captain Granit Xhaka, who has also spoken of winning the World Cup. The Swiss association is communicating somewhat more defensively: it should be the best World Cup of a Swiss national team.

Eduardo Parra Garcia is an expression of Switzerland's ambitions. After launching his career close to home with Celta Vigo, his path took him from Liverpool to Real Madrid via Inter Milan. In the Spanish capital, he worked with Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, whose "extreme professionalism" he remembers. He sees the same in the Swiss team: "With Xhaka, Akanji and even the younger players like Amenda or Manzambi."

The bond with Switzerland

Eduardo Parra Garcia not only knows a lot about the body, he is also a good communicator. The numerous languages he speaks help him to make himself heard among the 30-strong coaching staff with seven nationalities represented. As an example of the multicultural nature of the Swiss team, the Spaniard speaks Italian with Japanese physio Takahiro Yamamoto.

Garcia feels close to Switzerland, even if Swiss German is not yet part of his language repertoire: "I have many friends who have family in Switzerland. You only have to look at the numerous 'centro galego' (Galician cultural centers) that exist in the country." Switzerland became an adopted home for thousands of Galicians during Franco's dictatorship.

The next few weeks will be all about the World Cup and the daily preparations. With the first rays of sunlight, the staff get together for a meeting in which the day is structured. Nothing is left to chance. "I will miss these meetings from July 20. Hopefully we'll be celebrating on that day."