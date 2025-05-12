  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Press review of the FCB triumph "A special title, more surprising than almost any before"

SDA

12.5.2025 - 08:22

Following FC Basel's 21st league title, the Swiss media emphasized the significance of the triumph for the city and the club - after a long period of suffering and from the position of the underdog.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2025, 08:22

12.05.2025, 08:52

The championship title comes as a surprise as hardly any other, notes the "NZZ". For the Zurich newspaper, it is just as clear who made this success possible in the first place as it is for everyone else: Xherdan Shaqiri. "When people talk about FC Basel's 21st championship title, his name will be mentioned in the same breath," writes the Basler Zeitung.

"Le Matin" takes a critical view of FC Basel's coronation. For the French-speaking Swiss, Basel owe their title to the "mediocrity" of the competition this season.

Video of Basel's championship party. Goosebumps at the Barfi: FCB fans celebrate Shaqiri, Xhaka and co.

Video of Basel's championship partyGoosebumps at the Barfi: FCB fans celebrate Shaqiri, Xhaka and co.

CH-Media: "To say that FCB are champions because YB let them is not wrong, but only part of the truth. Especially against the Basel of the past few weeks, with that outstanding Shaqiri, even a YB in better form would have had to really stretch itself. (...) But they have to come to the realization that they have done more wrong than right in the recent past. And then have the courage to correct the mistakes. The loss of supremacy often happens faster than expected. FC Basel, seemingly untouchable in 2017 after winning their eighth championship title in a row, can tell you a thing or two about it."

Basler Zeitung: "Perhaps they will build a monument to Xherdan Shaqiri. If you think about what you think of first when you think of this success, then it's conceivable. Because whenever people talk about FC Basel's 21st championship title, his name will be mentioned in the same breath."

FCB president in an interview with the champions. David Degen:

FCB president in an interview with the championsDavid Degen: "I told Shaqiri: 'I'll build you a statue'"

Blick: "In some cities, football is simply played. And then there are the cities where football is lived. There is exactly one of these in Switzerland: Basel. (...) When FCB make life difficult for themselves with all kinds of calamities on and off the pitch, it's a drama like nowhere else in the country. That's why the days when FC Basel is on top are all the greater. After eight years of failures, mishaps, Bernese and (the worst!) Zurich championship titles, they did it again on Sunday."

NZZ: "FC Basel has already won its 21st championship, but this title is not just another in its richly laden palmarès; it goes down in history as something special because it comes as a surprise like hardly any before. After all, it wasn't long ago that FC Basel was at rock bottom. (...) Now FC Basel has regained its footing, the only question is how sustainably it has recovered. And how much Xherdan Shaqiri covers up old problems."

Le Matin: "Basel is a champion without great fame, without prestige. It is undisputed because it was a little better than the rest and, especially in recent weeks, much more consistent than the others. That was enough in this Super League season, which can be quickly forgotten. Rarely in recent years has there been so much mediocrity."

Super League

Barça defeat Real again. Catalan newspaper provokes:

Barça defeat Real againCatalan newspaper provokes: "Madrid, salute the champion"

Schmid celebrates the master of tactics Xhaka.

Schmid celebrates the master of tactics Xhaka"Tauli has torn the whole of Basel apart"

High tension in the championship race. Napoli stumble against Genoa and are only one point ahead of Inter

High tension in the championship raceNapoli stumble against Genoa and are only one point ahead of Inter

Bayern legend says goodbye. Thomas Müller says goodbye with a punchline and cockatoo:

Bayern legend says goodbyeThomas Müller says goodbye with a punchline and cockatoo: "I love you all"

Champion clip. Basel's path from the start of the season to the championship title

Champion clipBasel's path from the start of the season to the championship title