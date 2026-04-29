Paris St. Germain and FC Bayern deliver a historic duel in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final - and are celebrated by the international press.

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France 🇫🇷

"L'Équipe": "The shock turns irrational. (...) After a ten-minute feeling-out phase, PSG and Bayern Munich exchanged blows that developed into a thrilling battle of astonishing intensity and technical class."

"Le Monde": "Paris emerged victorious from an epic semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes. The first act of the top match between Luis Enrique's team, the reigning Champions League winners, and Bayern, one of the best teams in Europe, fulfilled all expectations on Tuesday with nine goals."

"Le Parisien": "The Parisians win in a completely crazy game."

"RMC": "Nine goals and some unforgettable moments, but Paris will regret it. The Parc des Princes was the scene of one of the best games of the year, one of the greatest in the history of the Champions League."

Spain 🇪🇸

"AS": "An ode to football that ended in PSG's favor. Nine goals in a historic night that promises a rematch not to be missed. All the stars shone under the Parisian night sky."

"La Vanguardia": "Bayern and PSG are playing in a different league."

"Marca": "The clash was billed as the final before the final and it lived up to its promise. PSG and Bayern offered a game the likes of which had never been seen this season - or for a long time."

"Mundo Deportivo": "PSG and Bayern create a football masterpiece."

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

"Daily Mail": "Wow, just wow. Wonderful. Crazy. Magnificent. Silly. Special. Relentless. (...) PSG narrowly win a historic nine-goal thriller in Paris, but that doesn't even tell half the story."

"The Guardian: Has there ever been a football match like this? Nine goals were scored in Paris, more than ever before in a Champions League semi-final first leg, and the final score was a largely arbitrary 5-4 advantage for PSG ahead of next week's second leg. Most remarkable was the nature of the spectacle itself, which felt like football by the demigods - a startling combination of relentless finesse and insatiable attacking drive.

"Telegraph": "An exchange of blows between two teams with irresistible collections of talent. Nine goals were scored and further weight was given to the argument that this would have been a great final."

"Sun": "Advantage PSG, but Bayern are definitely still in the running! It could really go either way and I don't think anyone can wait for the second leg!"

Italy 🇮🇹

"Corierre dello Sport": "One of the most spectacular Champions League games in history."

"Gazetta dello Sport": "PSG and Bayern, you're amazing! Magical moments, post goals and nine goals in the match of the year."

"Tuttosport": "A game that will go down in Champions League history: a semi-final with nine goals and countless other great moves. PSG beat Bayern Munich 5:4 to set up a completely open second leg."

USA 🇺🇸

"ESPN": "Take a deep breath, shake your head, laugh in disbelief and then start counting down the days until the second leg of the epic Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich next Wednesday. Because the two European giants have just delivered one of the greatest soccer matches of all time."