Miro Muheim's crosses regularly create a goal threat. Picture: Imago

Corner kicks rarely lead to goals in professional football. In addition to Xherdan Shaqiri, who even converted one directly in Winterthur, another Swiss player is boosting the corner kick statistics in Germany.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Hamburger SV scored just two goals from 219 corner kicks in the Bundesliga 2 last season, the balance is completely different in this still young season.

Swiss player Miro Muheim has played a big part in this, taking 45 of the 54 corners so far and setting up five goals in the process.

This is no coincidence, as Muheim explains: "Every opponent is different, so we have different options." Show more

When a football team takes a corner kick, the supporters usually applaud or even cheer. However, the statistics show that set-piece situations rarely lead to a goal. In the Super League, for example, a goal is scored from approximately every 30th corner kick - although there are differences between the teams.

Yverdon is the Super League leader in this respect, scoring on average after every 14th corner kick. Winterthur, on the other hand, have taken 350 corners since their promotion in 2022 - and have scored just three. And FC Luzern scored one goal from 213 corner kicks last season.

No one in Germany can keep up with Muheim

The traditional German club Hamburger SV fared similarly last year. Hamburg were allowed to take 219 corners last season, resulting in just two goals. Since the summer break, however, the wind has changed - also thanks to a Swiss player.

Miro Muheim has taken 45 of HSV's 54 corners in 10 games in the Bundesliga 2 - and has already set up five goals. In the cup against Freiburg, the Swiss player, celebrated as the "corner god" by "Bild", also set up a goal at the corner flag. No professional in the 1st or 2nd Bundesliga can keep up with him. The first runners-up have two corner kick assists.

That is no coincidence. "Every opponent is different, we have different variations," Muheim explains to Bild, adding: "I think it's good when I can help the team with my corners. I try to keep working on it." And if Muheim runs out of ideas one day, Xherdan Shaqiri recently demonstrated an alternative - with his directly converted corner kick in Winterthur.

