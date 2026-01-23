For the first time in 72 years, Switzerland is among the top eight nations in the world. Thanks to its quarterfinal berth, the federation is raking in big bucks—and has its sights set on even more money ahead of the matchup against the world champion.

With its victory over Colombia in a penalty shootout, the Swiss national team has secured its spot in the World Cup quarterfinals and made history. However, advancing to the final eight is of enormous value not only in athletic terms but also financially. The Swiss Football Association will receive more prize money than ever before.

So far in the tournament, the Swiss national team has earned about 15 million Swiss francs in prize money. By comparison, the previous record was set in 2018, when the Swiss national team took home about 14.5 million Swiss francs after being eliminated in the round of 16 in Russia. In 2022, Murat Yakin’s team earned 12.5 million Swiss francs in Qatar (also after being eliminated in the round of 16).

This also makes it clear: The federation will turn a profit from the World Cup adventure in North America, as communications director Adrian Arnold already confirmed before the round of 16 match. This is by no means a given. That’s because the SFV’s expenses for this World Cup—including all flights and hotels for the roughly 60-member delegation, training field rentals, equipment costs, and all staff salaries—amount to over 10 million U.S. dollars.

From now on, however, things will become even more lucrative for the SFV. A victory over world champion Argentina alone—and the resulting spot in the semifinals—would increase the prize money by nearly seven million francs (for a total of 21.7 million francs). If the Swiss national team were to make it to the final, another five million or so would be added. And let’s dream a little: The world champion takes home a whopping 40 million francs in addition to the coveted trophy.

You might also be interested in this

00:23 Tami scherzt über Spieler-Prämien: «Für uns als Verband ist es viel Geld»