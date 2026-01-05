Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
In the Bundesliga, the ball doesn't roll again until next weekend. The second half of the season kicks off on Friday with a clash between Frankfurt and Dortmund. Meanwhile, Kobel once again has to answer questions about his future ...
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
Sunderland continue to cause a stir in the new year. The newly promoted side drew 0-0 with Manchester City on New Year's Day and picked up another point at Tottenham on Sunday (1-1). Xhaka impressed as the conductor in midfield and once again earned high marks. Sunderland are now unbeaten in five games, and the Black Cats have only lost four times in 20 matches.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
For the first time since October 5, Newcastle played to nil in the Premier League. Schär played in the 2-0 win against Crystal Palace and did his job with aplomb.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
In Leeds' impressive 1-1 draw against Manchester United, Okafor was a force up front and caused problems for the United defense on a few occasions. However, he still has to wait for his first goal since October 4. Okafor was substituted after 74 minutes.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Ndoye has waited even longer than Okafor to score in the Premier League. He scored on the first matchday, but not since. However, the 25-year-old has missed the last four games with an injury. On Saturday, Nottingham suffered their fourth defeat in a row at Aston Villa (1-3).
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Amdouni is still out with his knee injury. Without the striker, Burnley lost 2-0 at Brighton.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter consolidate their place at the top of the table with a 3-1 win against Bologna. Sommer has little to do - but still has to fish the ball out of the goal once. He is beaten from close range in the closing stages.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Akanji almost scores his first goal of the season from a free-kick. However, he deflects the ball just wide of the goal with his far post. Defensively, he impressed with a composed performance.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
When Freuler came on in the 79th minute, the game was already decided - Inter were already leading 3-0 at this point. It was his first appearance since breaking his collarbone at the beginning of November.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Before the turn of the year, Jashari made his long-awaited comeback after breaking his fibula. However, he was back on the bench for 90 minutes in the 1-0 win against Cagliari last weekend.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Athekame is also currently not playing more than a substitute role at Milan. He also did not feature against Cagliari. Milan are just one point behind leaders Inter in second place.
Fiorentina
Simon Sohm
Bitter: If Sohm doesn't play, Fiorentina win. That was the case in the first league win of the season just before Christmas - and now against Cremonese. Sohm stewed on the bench for 90 minutes in the 1-0 win.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
With just one win this season, Pisa are bottom of the Serie A table. Against Genoa (1-1), the team led by Aebischer, who played through, at least managed a point.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Denoon once again fails to make an impact for Pisa.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
Siegrist is still out of action due to a broken finger.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Betis go down 5-1 at Real Madrid. Rodriguez was at fault for the first goal when he misjudged a free-kick.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Betis' city rivals Sevilla did not go according to plan at the weekend either. The 3-0 defeat at home to Levante was their 10th defeat in their 18th game of the season. Sow played through, but was hardly able to make an impact.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Vargas is currently missing Sevilla with a thigh injury and will be sorely missed.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Ugrinic was in the Valencia starting eleven twice in a row before the turn of the year. He was ruled out of the 4-1 defeat against Celta Vigo with flu.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Cömert was also ruled out for Valencia due to illness.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Because regular goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was injured in the starting phase, Köhn was substituted in the 12th minute against Lyon. He was able to distinguish himself a few times, but still had to make three saves. However, Köhn was not at fault for the goals conceded.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Monaco lose the game 3-1 in the end with Zakaria suspended.
Marseille
Ulisses Garcia
Once again, Garcia is not in the squad. Are the signs pointing to his departure despite a contract until 2028? Without him, Marseille lose 2-0 to Nantes.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Embolo played a decisive role in Rennes' 2-0 win over Lille. The international striker is fouled in the opening stages as he charges in alone on the opposition goalkeeper - Lille defender Alexsandro sees red. Embolo continued to whirl around and provided the assist for the decisive 2:0 in the 56th minute. It stayed that way until the end.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Promoted Lorient have now gone six games unbeaten in Ligue 1. However, the 1-1 draw against Metz probably feels like a defeat, as Lorient had a clear advantage in chances. Mvogo is powerless to stop the goal.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
He gets another chance in the starting eleven against Angers - and has a hand in the opening goal. Manzambi was substituted after 65 minutes with the score at 1-1. Noam Obougou, who came on for him, made it 2-1 in the closing stages.