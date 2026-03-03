Donald Trump stands in front of the World Cup trophy Keystone

The World Cup, which begins in 100 days, will take place in an environment characterized by uncertainty due to Donald Trump's policies, the violence in Mexico and the US intervention in Iran.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Four years after the World Cup in Qatar, the small, gas-rich Gulf emirate, the tournament will be one of superlatives: It will be played in 16 stadiums, some of which are 4000 kilometers apart, across four time zones. Between the opening match on June 11 in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium and the final six weeks later on July 19 in New Jersey, 48 teams will compete against each other - 50 percent more than in 2022 - to take on Argentina.

To illustrate the scale of the event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is promising "104 Super Bowls" and revenue of around eleven billion dollars for the world governing body.

In an interview with CNBC, the official from Valais, who boasts an unusual closeness to US President Donald Trump, estimated the impact on the US economy at "around 30 billion dollars in the tourism, hospitality, security and investment sectors". There will be 78 matches in the United States, including all matches from the quarter-finals onwards.

What influence does Trump have?

Beyond these staggering figures, the smooth running of the tournament will depend on American politics, which has been seen as particularly unpredictable since Trump's return to the White House. In the midst of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence, the President sees this World Cup as one of the highlights of his second term.

However, his tariff policy, particularly towards neighboring countries, his threats to make Canada the 51st state of the USA, his attacks on European allies or his measures to limit immigration raise questions. Even if calls for a boycott of the World Cup have so far remained rather muted.

The military action by the USA and Israel against Iran, one of the qualified participants, which began on Saturday, could also raise the question of whether the Iranian national team can even compete on American soil. It is scheduled to play its three group matches on the West Coast.

Until recently, concerns were mainly focused on the Republican president's anti-immigration policies, which continue to polarize American society, particularly the crackdown by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In mid-January, as part of the fight against illegal immigration, Washington announced that as of January 21, immigration visa processing would be suspended for 75 countries, including countries qualified for the World Cup (Iran, Haiti, Senegal and the Ivory Coast).

Could this policy deter some foreign visitors from making the costly trip to the US? In addition to seven million spectators in the stadiums, 20 to 30 million tourists are expected, according to Gianni Infantino.

Security in Mexico?

In addition, the security issue arose again in Mexico in mid-February after the leader of one of Mexico's largest drug cartels was killed in a military operation. This triggered a wave of deadly violence in several regions of the country, including Guadalajara, where four World Cup matches are to be held.

When asked by the AFP news agency on Tuesday, Gianni Infantino said he was "very calm" about hosting the games and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that there was "no risk".