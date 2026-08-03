For the 26 World Cup skiers on the Swiss national team, the daily grind of league competition will soon resume. For some of them, it will be with a new club. Who has switched teams? Who is still looking for a new club? We’ll take a look.

Ricardo Rodriguez (left) will definitely be playing for a new team next season—and Ruben Vargas might be as well.

Five have already switched A transfer is on the horizon for these national team players

Here's what it's all about Five Swiss national team players who competed in the World Cup have already switched clubs. More transfers are on the horizon. Two regulars on the national team are currently without a club.

More than half of all Swiss World Cup skiers are still under long-term contracts. Most of them are likely to remain with their current teams.

The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are open until September 1. Summary created with

“Granit Xhaka Set for Sensational Move to Chelsea!” read the headline in blue News at the end of June. Talks between the Blues and the Swiss national team captain were already well underway at that point, and Xhaka was definitely open to working with former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso again.

But Sunderland doesn't want to let its leader go—at least not for the amount Chelsea has offered. Sunderland coach Régis Le Bris has since made it clear that Xhaka will stay. “The matter is closed,” the Frenchman recently told the “Daily Mail".

So it seems a transfer is off the table for Xhaka. This is quite different from the situation with other Swiss national team players. Some are likely on the verge of a transfer, while others have already moved to new clubs.

They've already switched clubs

Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi's transfer overshadows everything else. Aston Villa is paying 60 million euros for the 20-year-old from Geneva, who has recently really taken off at SC Freiburg and with the Swiss national team. This makes Manzambi the most expensive Swiss soccer player of all time.

Aurelius Amenda

After two years with Eintracht Frankfurt, the former YB pro is moving on—to England, to Premier League newcomer Coventry City. Coventry is paying 18 million euros for the tall center back.

Cedric Itten

In the middle of the World Cup, news broke of Itten’s transfer to Werder Bremen. This fulfills the 29-year-old’s wish to play in the Bundesliga again, after he failed to achieve that goal with Düsseldorf and was even relegated from the 2. Bundesliga. Itten is joining on a free transfer and has signed a contract through 2029.

Beaming in his Werder jersey: Cedric Itten. werder.de

Eray Cömert

His contract with Valencia expired on June 30. However, the center back has already found a new club. Cömer is moving to Torino in Serie A.

Manuel Akanji

He is still playing for Inter Milan, though no longer on loan. The Italian champions have exercised their option to buy the 31-year-old and are paying Manchester City 15 million euros for Akanji's services.

They might switch clubs

Ricardo Rodriguez

His contract with Betis Sevilla has expired. The left back has not yet found a new club. However, after his strong performances at the World Cup, the 33-year-old is likely to have several suitors. “I could see myself playing in the U.S., staying in Spain, or going back to Italy. Dubai, Qatar, Japan—I’m not ruling anything out,” Rodriguez told blue Sport before the World Cup. Rumors of a move to FC Sion have been circulating for some time. The left-footed player could certainly see himself doing that as well.

Remo Freuler

Like Rodriguez, Freuler is currently a free agent and available on a free transfer. After rumors circulated a few days ago that Freuler was on the verge of a move to the Saudi Arabian club SC Neom, Olympiacos Piraeus and Sassuolo are also reportedly vying for the 34-year-old. According to the Italian newspaper *Gazzetta dello Sport*, however, the midfielder would prefer to continue his career at his most recent club, Bologna.

Nico Elvedi

Elvedi has been playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2015; his contract runs through the end of next season. blue Sport has learned that the soon-to-be 30-year-old would be open to a new challenge. He drew attention to himself with strong performances at the World Cup. However, the right offer does not seem to have come along yet.

Nico Elvedi has resumed training with Gladbach—will he stay? www.imago-images.de

Michel Aebischer

Following the team’s relegation to Serie B, Aebischer sees little future for himself at Pisa Sporting Club, which acquired the Swiss player on a mandatory buyout clause on July 1 for 4.5 million euros. According to media reports, the buyout clause is set at exactly 4.5 million. Bundesliga clubs such as Augsburg and HSV are said to be interested, and Cagliari is also reportedly in the mix.

Ruben Vargas

Last season was a mixed bag, but his World Cup performances were outstanding: Ruben Vargas could be leaving Sevilla. Premier League clubs Brighton, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in the winger, according to the Spanish sports newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". Turkish clubs are also reportedly interested. It is said that Sevilla is willing to let Vargas go if the right offer comes along.

Historic: Ruben Vargas scores the penalty kick that secures Switzerland's spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. Associated Press

Zeki Amdouni

Burnley has been relegated from the Premier League. What does this mean for Amdouni, who missed almost the entire last season due to injury? A few weeks ago, there was speculation about interest from Besiktas Istanbul. Things have been quiet lately regarding the 25-year-old attacking player, but it would still be surprising if Amdouni were to continue his career in the Championship.

They are likely to stay with their current club

For 15 national team players, it doesn't currently look like they'll be changing clubs. Only three of them have contracts that expire at the end of next season: Yvon Mvogo, Miro Muheim, and Christian Fassnacht.

National team players with long-term contracts and/or few transfer rumors: Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund

Marvin Keller, BSC Young Boys

Yvon Mvogo, FC Lorient

Luca Jaquez, VfB Stuttgart

Miro Muheim, Hamburger SV

Silvan Widmer, Mainz 05

Denis Zakaria, AS Monaco

Ardon Jashari, AC Milan

Granit Xhaka, AFC Sunderland

Djibril Sow, FC Sevilla

Christian Fassnacht, BSC Young Boys

Fabian Rieder, FC Augsburg

Noah Okafor, Leeds United

Dan Ndoye, Nottingham Forest

Breel Embolo, Stade Rennes