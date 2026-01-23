There was also soccer action in North America overnight. Here’s what went down at the World Cup while Switzerland slept.

Japan draws with the Netherlands

Anyone who stayed up until midnight surely caught it: Japan held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw. The Dutch took the lead twice, but the Japanese equalized both times. Shortly before the end, it was Daichi Kamada who scored the celebrated equalizer.

Ivory Coast beats Ecuador late

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia thanks to a goal by Amad Diallo 25 seconds before the end of regulation time. Ecuador lost an international match for the first time in nearly two years. The celebrated match-winner for Ivory Coast is Manchester United pro Amad Diallo.

A “Tunisian” sinks Tunisia

In the World Cup qualifying group with Switzerland, Sweden was completely outclassed. But the “Tre Kronor” still made it to the World Cup via the playoffs—and delivered a convincing 5-1 victory in their first match against Tunisia. Yasin Ayari scored the opening goal with a thunderbolt as early as the 7th minute. Notably, Ayari has Tunisian roots and also holds a Tunisian passport. Accordingly, he refrained from exuberant celebration—despite the spectacular goal. Shortly before the end, Ayari even scored a second goal.