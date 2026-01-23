FC St. Gallen is hoping to pull off a minor upset in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday. However, the trip to Lisbon is proving to be more complicated than expected for the Espen.

The road to the Europa League is a long one. But on Thursday, FC St. Gallen has a chance to make a surprise advance to the third and penultimate qualifying round. Following a convincing 2-1 home win, the Swiss team needs only a draw in the second leg to knock out the mighty Benfica Lisbon.

But even the trip there presents unexpected challenges for the travelers from Eastern Switzerland. Devastating wildfires in France and Spain have caused chaos in air travel. The St. Gallen team’s flight is rerouted at the last minute via Strasbourg and Paris and lands in Portugal an hour late—though not in Lisbon, but at a civilian-used military airport about two hours away, as the “St.Galler Tagblatt” reports.

So, after their flight, the St. Gallen team still had a bus ride through the Alentejo—the hottest and driest region in the country—ahead of them. Due to an accident, the bus had to be rerouted and was delayed, so the team likely didn’t arrive at the hotel until around midnight.

The second leg kicks off on Thursday at 9 p.m. Lawrence Ati Zigi did not travel with the team. The starting goalkeeper suffered a thigh strain in the season opener against FC Zurich and will miss the match against Benfica.

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