According to soccer’s top rulemakers, the red card shown to Breel Embolo in Switzerland’s World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina should not have been issued.

This is according to a report by the sports website “The Athletic,” citing a new circular from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Embolo was sent off with a second yellow card in the 72nd minute, with the score tied at 1-1, following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review. The referee had initially ruled a foul on the Swiss forward and cautioned Argentina’s Leandro Paredes. After the review, that decision was reversed, Paredes’ yellow card was rescinded, and Embolo was sent off with a second yellow card for diving.

"Mistaken Identity" Misinterpreted

According to the IFAB, this action was not in accordance with the applicable rules. The so-called “mistaken identity” rule is intended solely to identify a player who was mistakenly cautioned or sent off. It may not be used to retroactively reclassify a decision from a foul to a dive.

According to “The Athletic,” the IFAB notes that this interpretation was viewed positively in some quarters during the World Cup. However, it may no longer be applied until the VAR protocol has been reviewed.

UEFA and the SFL are following IFAB's guidelines

UEFA and the Swiss Football League (SFL) had previously announced that they would apply the rule in accordance with IFAB guidelines. The clarification that has now been published confirms this interpretation.

Switzerland lost the quarterfinal 1-3 in extra time after Embolos was sent off, missing out on its first-ever World Cup semifinal appearance.