FC Aarau also wins its second game in the Challenge League. After the 2:0 home win against Neuchâtel Xamax, it remains at the top of the table at least until Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although FC Aarau only have two games in the standings due to the weather-related abandonment of their match against Bellinzona, they are already top of the Challenge League. Only Vaduz could overtake the team from Aargau with a win against Nyon on Sunday at the end of the 3rd round.

On Saturday evening, a solid performance was enough for FCA to win at home against Neuchâtel Xamax. Ghanaian Daniel Afriyie, who arrived from FC Zurich, scored early to make it 1-0, having already scored against Wil (3-1) and also against Bellinzona. The 2:0 was scored in stoppage time by joker Henri Koide.

Telegrams and table:

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Bellinzona 2:1 (1:1). - SR Berchier. - Goals: 33rd Sadiku 0:1. 43rd Caddy (penalty) 1:1. 52nd Nomel 2:1.

Aarau - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2:0 (1:0). - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 14 Afriyie 1:0. 91 Koide 2:0.

The other games of the 3rd round. Friday: Wil - Etoile Carouge 1:0 (0:0). Rapperswil-Jona - Yverdon 0:3 (0:1). - Sunday: Vaduz - Stade Nyonnais 14.00.

1. Aarau 2/6 (5:1). 2. Yverdon 3/6 (7:4). 3. Vaduz 2/4 (3:2). 4. Stade Nyonnais 2/4 (2:1). 5. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 3/4 (6:4). 6. Wil 3/4 (3:4). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 3/3 (1:4). 8. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3/2 (5:6). 9. Bellinzona 2/1 (3:7). 10. Etoile Carouge 3/1 (1:3).