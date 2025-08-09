FC Aarau also wins its second game in the Challenge League. After the 2:0 home win against Neuchâtel Xamax, it remains at the top of the table at least until Sunday.
Although FC Aarau only have two games in the standings due to the weather-related abandonment of their match against Bellinzona, they are already top of the Challenge League. Only Vaduz could overtake the team from Aargau with a win against Nyon on Sunday at the end of the 3rd round.
On Saturday evening, a solid performance was enough for FCA to win at home against Neuchâtel Xamax. Ghanaian Daniel Afriyie, who arrived from FC Zurich, scored early to make it 1-0, having already scored against Wil (3-1) and also against Bellinzona. The 2:0 was scored in stoppage time by joker Henri Koide.
Telegrams and table:
Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Bellinzona 2:1 (1:1). - SR Berchier. - Goals: 33rd Sadiku 0:1. 43rd Caddy (penalty) 1:1. 52nd Nomel 2:1.
Aarau - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2:0 (1:0). - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 14 Afriyie 1:0. 91 Koide 2:0.
The other games of the 3rd round. Friday: Wil - Etoile Carouge 1:0 (0:0). Rapperswil-Jona - Yverdon 0:3 (0:1). - Sunday: Vaduz - Stade Nyonnais 14.00.
1. Aarau 2/6 (5:1). 2. Yverdon 3/6 (7:4). 3. Vaduz 2/4 (3:2). 4. Stade Nyonnais 2/4 (2:1). 5. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 3/4 (6:4). 6. Wil 3/4 (3:4). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 3/3 (1:4). 8. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3/2 (5:6). 9. Bellinzona 2/1 (3:7). 10. Etoile Carouge 3/1 (1:3).