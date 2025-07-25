Coach Brunello Iacopetta and FC Aarau are full of hope for the new Challenge League season Keystone

Aarau are making their next attempt to return to the Super League in the Challenge League. Now the road seems less rocky for coach Brunello Iacopetta's team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Friday, the ball will be rolling again in the Challenge League. Promoted Rapperswil-Jona open the season at 19:30 against Etoile Carouge. Xamax and Nyonnais will face off at the same time.

The first live game on blue Zoom follows on Sunday: FC Vaduz against Yverdon Sport - Sunday, July 27, 2:00 pm. Show more

For the eleventh time, FC Aarau have tried to gain promotion, but each time at least one opponent has stood in their way. Now the toughest opponents of recent years are gone. Heavyweights such as Lugano, Lausanne-Sport, Zurich, Servette and Grasshoppers are back in the Super League, as are recently promoted Thun, while Yverdon-Sport have been relegated.

Yverdon, newly coached by Adrian Ursea, could be FCA's toughest opponent in the 2025/26 season. The Vaud club, which is funded by an American investor group, was able to prevent too much bloodletting. Among others, the experienced striker Dejan Sorgic, who has proven his scoring prowess in both the Super League and the Challenge League, joined the team.

Aarau strengthened its attack after the sale of Yannick Toure with the signing of Zurich's Daniel Afriyie and can still rely on Sofian Bahloul, who has joined on a permanent loan, on the wing. Nassim Zoukit strengthens the defensive midfield after convincing performances at Etoile Carouge.

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, Etoile Carouge, Stade Nyonnais and Neuchâtel Xamax are other opponents from French-speaking Switzerland. With five teams, French-speaking Switzerland therefore makes up half of the league. Newcomers Rapperswil-Jona, who have taken the place of relegated Schaffhausen and have had a prominent coach on the sidelines for three years in the form of former international David Sesa, are new to the competition.

FCRJ will also open the new season on Friday evening (7.30 pm) with a home game against Carouge. Neuchâtel Xamax and Stade Nyonnais will play at the same time.