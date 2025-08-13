  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Highlights Aarau back in the lead after winning the replay

SDA

13.8.2025 - 21:35

FC Aarau continue their dream start in the Challenge League with their third win in three games. They also won the replay of the opening round against Bellinzona 1-0.

Keystone-SDA

13.08.2025, 21:35

13.08.2025, 22:22

In front of around 4,500 spectators at Aarau's Brügglifeld, Valon Fazliu scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute from the penalty spot after Daniel Afriyie was fouled by Bellinzona goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe in the penalty area.

The match had been abandoned two and a half weeks ago at the start of the season when Aarau were 3-1 up due to heavy rain. With their third win in three games, FCA have made their best start to the season since 2008 - and moved to the top of the table.

Now they face their cantonal rivals FC Wohlen in the first main round of the Swiss Cup on Saturday.

FC Aarau start the new Challenge League season in the best possible way with three wins
Keystone

Telegram and table:

Aarau - Bellinzona 1:0 (0:0). - 4543 spectators. - SR Prskalo - Goal: 57 Fazliu (penalty) 1:0 - Comments: Replay after match abandoned on July 26 after 65 minutes due to rain.

Ranking: 1. Aarau 3/9 (6:1). 2. Vaduz 3/7 (6-2). 3. Yverdon 3/6 (7:4). 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 3/4 (6:4). 5. Wil 3/4 (3:4). 6. Stade Nyonnais 3/4 (2:4). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 3/3 (1:4). 8. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3/2 (5:6). 9. Etoile Carouge 3/1 (1:3). 10. Bellinzona 3/1 (3:8).

