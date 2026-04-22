FC Aarau are back in the Challenge League promotion race. It defeated cup finalists Lausanne-Ouchy 3-0 at home in a catch-up game and reduced the gap to leaders Vaduz to two points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As a result, Aarau still have direct promotion in their own hands, as the direct duel with Vaduz is still on the agenda in the penultimate round.

Aarau secured a deserved home win against Lausanne-Ouchy with goals from Elias Filet (47'), Shkelqim Vladi (69') and Daniel Afriyie (87') in the second half. Four days after their historic run to the cup final (2-0 win over GC), the visitors were on level terms before the break.

In the second catch-up game on Wednesday, third-placed Yverdon-Sport had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Neuchâtel Xamax, three days after losing the Cup semi-final against St. Gallen. As a result of the draw, Yverdon's deficit to Aarau has grown to twelve points with five rounds remaining, meaning that the train for reaching the barrage has probably left the station.