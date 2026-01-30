Leaders Vaduz lose again in the Challenge League after eleven wins. The two teams are now level on points because their closest rivals Aarau won.

Vaduz went down 5-2 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Vasco Tritten gave the Vaud side the lead twice in the first half (18th/27th), having scored just once in his first ten league games this season. After the break, Johan Nkama (50') and Landry Nomel (68') increased the lead to 4:1 and the game was decided. The last time the Liechtenstein side had not won in the championship was on September 27, also against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy (1:1).

Aarau won in extremis at relegated Yverdon. Dorian Derbaci scored the decisive 2:1 in the 93rd minute. Daniel Afriyie had already given the visitors the lead in the 4th minute, Mauro Rodrigues (55th) equalized for Yverdon. The third-placed Vaud side are now twelve points behind the top two.

Bottom-placed Bellinzona thrashed Neuchâtel Xamax 5-0 at home, while penultimate-placed Etoile Carouge defeated Rapperswil-Jona 2-1 in front of their home crowd.