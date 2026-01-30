  1. Residential Customers
Madness in the Challenge League Aarau beat Yverdon thanks to a goal in the 93rd minute - Vaduz lose

Jan Arnet

30.1.2026

Leaders Vaduz lose again in the Challenge League after eleven wins. The two teams are now level on points because their closest rivals Aarau won.

30.01.2026, 19:55

30.01.2026, 22:56

Vaduz went down 5-2 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Vasco Tritten gave the Vaud side the lead twice in the first half (18th/27th), having scored just once in his first ten league games this season. After the break, Johan Nkama (50') and Landry Nomel (68') increased the lead to 4:1 and the game was decided. The last time the Liechtenstein side had not won in the championship was on September 27, also against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy (1:1).

Aarau won in extremis at relegated Yverdon. Dorian Derbaci scored the decisive 2:1 in the 93rd minute. Daniel Afriyie had already given the visitors the lead in the 4th minute, Mauro Rodrigues (55th) equalized for Yverdon. The third-placed Vaud side are now twelve points behind the top two.

Bottom-placed Bellinzona thrashed Neuchâtel Xamax 5-0 at home, while penultimate-placed Etoile Carouge defeated Rapperswil-Jona 2-1 in front of their home crowd.

