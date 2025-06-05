FC Aarau extend their contract with Sofian Bahloul - even if he is apparently surprised by this. Picture: Keystone

FC Aarau announce that the purchase option for Sofian Bahloul has been exercised and the attacking player has been given a three-year contract. However, Bahloul's reaction to "X" is puzzling.

Last winter, FC Aarau set an example in the Challenge League promotion race by bringing Sofian Bahloul back to the Challenge League. The ex-Wiler transferred to FCA from SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga and by then already had the experience of 180 Challenge League games, in which he scored an impressive 47 goals.

A loan move is initially agreed. At the same time, however, Bahloul signs a contract from summer 2025 to 2028, which will be activated if FCA so wishes. And after the Frenchman scored two goals and set up three in a total of 19 appearances for Aarau, it is clear to FCA that they want to go into the future with Bahloul.

Bahloul is surprised

"FC Aarau has exercised its option to buy attacking player Sofian Bahloul and has signed him to a three-year contract until June 30, 2028," the club announced on its website on Thursday. To the delight of sporting director Elsad Zverotic, who is quoted as saying: "Sofian is a difference-maker and we are delighted to be able to continue working with him."

And what does Bahloul say? The Frenchman seems to know nothing of his good fortune. At least that's what a comment on "X" suggests. Bahloul comments on the announcement with three question marks and explains to an inquiring user: "They want to force it without my consent."

When asked by blue Sport, sporting director Zverotic said: "We had agreed a purchase option. All parties were informed and we exercised it." And what does he think of Bahloul's reaction? "I don't want to comment on that."

