CEO Sandro Burki wants FC Aarau to return to the Super League. Picture: blue

Four weeks before the possible barrage second leg, GC still has no stadium. This also annoys the potential opponent. Aarau CEO Sandro Bürki sharply criticizes the Zurich club.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four matchdays before the end of the season, GC is on course for the barrage, but still has no stadium for the potential home game. The Letzigrund is occupied due to a Metallica concert.

Aarau CEO Sandro Burki is now sharply critical of the Hoppers and says: "What is happening is first and foremost a very big indictment of football."

Burki also recalls last year's barrage and describes the Grasshoppers' approach as an "absolute catastrophe". Show more

Four rounds before the end of the season, there is much to suggest a barrage duel between GC and FC Aarau. The Hoppers are seven points behind FCZ and eight points ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur and are unlikely to lose their place in the barrage. Things are a little tighter in the Challenge League, where second-placed Aarau are currently four points behind leaders Vaduz and no team can catch up.

And so it is quite possible that the two barrage participants from last season will meet again on May 20 at the Brügglifeld in Aarau. But where the second leg will take place in this case is still up in the air.

A Metallica concert will take place at the Letzigrund at the end of May. The stadium will already be full on May 23, the day of the second leg of the barrage, due to the set-up. GC is also looking for a replacement stadium a month before the match - and has been turned down several times. A "home game" at the Cornaredo (as in 2025) is out of the question because the police in Ticino have been obstructive.

Sharp criticism from Aarau

Aarau CEO Sandro Burki now sharply criticizes GC. "What's going on is first and foremost a very big indictment of football," he grumbles in an interview with the "Aargauer Zeitung", adding: "It can't be that certain clubs don't have a stadium for the game. What's more, there's not even a trend."

Burki is particularly annoyed that GC apparently assumed that the barrage second leg would take place at the Challenge League representative anyway. "It was clear that the venues for the first and second legs would be drawn and that the stadium would have to be reserved for both. That didn't happen and is an absolute no-go," said the FCA CEO.

Swapping home rights is out of the question because this is rejected by the authorities due to the risk of fan riots in the event of relegation - as was already the case in Lugano.

Memories of last year

Burki has fond memories of last year, when GC also had major problems finding a stadium for the first leg of the barrage. FCA only found out three days before the match that it would take place in Lugano. "GC had already booked the hotel there four weeks in advance. An absolute disaster," Burki makes clear. "That has nothing to do with serious work and fair competition." GC won the game at the Cornaredo 4:0 at the time, setting the course for staying in the league.

The option of playing the game abroad also caused a shake of the head. "Where are we going there? Is that the benchmark for the future?" asks Burki, emphasizing: "Fundamental questions remain unanswered three weeks before the barrage. That can't be the case."

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