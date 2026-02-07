  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Aarau cannot take advantage of Vaduz's slip-up

SDA

7.2.2026 - 20:51

FC Aarau cannot overtake FC Vaduz in the table after the 21st round. Like the Liechtenstein Challenge League leaders the day before, Aarau only drew at home.

Keystone-SDA

07.02.2026, 20:51

07.02.2026, 21:10

FC Aarau made the most of two of their numerous scoring opportunities at the Brügglifeld. In the 50th minute, Shkelqim Vladi scored his first goal since returning to FCA, and in the 87th minute, David Acquah scored his first goal of the season. However, FC Wil had a quick response in each case. The 1:1 was scored two minutes after Aarau had taken the lead for the first time, and Simone Rapp made it 2:2 in the 95th minute when the team from eastern Switzerland were down to ten players after being sent off.

Vaduz, who drew 3-3 against Etoile Carouge on Friday, and Aarau remain level on points at the top. Third-placed Yverdon are still ten points behind the duo after their 4-1 win at Rapperswil-Jona.

