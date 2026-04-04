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Challenge League Aarau celebrate spectacular victory

SDA

4.4.2026 - 21:05

Aarau catch up with leaders Vaduz on points in the 28th round of the Challenge League. Coach Bruno Iacopetta's team celebrated a spectacular 5:3 victory in Rapperswil.

Keystone-SDA

04.04.2026, 21:05

04.04.2026, 21:54

Aarau initially trailed 1:2 (25') and 2:3 (36') before scoring three goals in a row to make it 5:3 (73'). Elias Filet scored the last two goals. Prior to that, Shkelqim Vladi for Aarau and Janis Lüthi for Rapperswil had both scored twice. It was the fifth win in a row for the second-placed team in the table. Vaduz had already opened the scoring on Friday with a 3-1 win at Neuchâtel Xamax.

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