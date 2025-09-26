FC Aarau have made an excellent start to the season with seven wins from seven games. They also pulled off a major coup against Young Boys in the cup last week. CEO Sandro Burki assesses the current successes at blue Sport.

Tobias Benz

Aarau pulled off a major coup in the Cup last Saturday. Thanks to a 1:0 win against Super Ligist YB, FCA reached the round of 16. Just like the fans and players, CEO Sandro Burki is ecstatic after the great success. "Fortunately, I'm no longer a player. We had a toast after the game," Burki laughs in an interview with blue Sport. "It was a wonderful moment. The performance and the atmosphere in the Brügglifeld were great!"

Could it even be enough for the title in the end? "There's still a long way to go. We're delighted with the win against YB and are now looking forward to the game against Sion. We'll take it step by step and then see."

"We know the Challenge League"

But it's not just in the cup that FC Aarau are doing well, they're also doing really well in the league at the moment. After seven wins from seven games, the gap at the top of the Challenge League table is already seven points. Can anything go wrong at the moment?

"You can get that feeling in phases like this. You have more self-confidence, a lot of things are easier than usual," says Burki, but warns ahead of the game against Étoile Carouge: "We know the Challenge League, every game is hard-earned and hard-fought. I'm not going to Carouge on Friday and thinking: 'We'll win there too'. They played strongly in the cup and the pitch is not easy."

The game can be watched live on free TV on blue Zoom from 8.15 p.m. or live streamed on blue News. Watch the video above to find out what Burki has to say about FC Aarau's potential Cup triumph, the riots after the game against YB and the Zvertotic case.